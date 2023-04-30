Missing only a red carpet, the Emmett Community Playhouse turned out in standing room only fashion last week to honor performances by their casts of actors for all productions since the COVID disruptions of 2020-21.
The December 2021 performances of "A Christmas Carol" broke the pandemic drought for the local group of thespians and they didn't miss a beat since with a wide variety of productions up through a dinner theater production on April 22.
Big winners on the night came from the timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge and a local original production by local playwright.
"Mystery at Whimbowly Manor," written by Natasha DePuy took home the Gemmy for Best Play in the production cycle edging out "A Christmas Carol," "The Wacky Horror Cyber Show" and "This is Jesus."
Whimboly Manor also took home the Gemmys for Best Set Design, and co-winners of Best Actress in a Supporting Role shared by Larissah Curtis and Ricki Carr.
"A Christmas Carol" gained the other top acting performance nods with Larry Furman and Natasha DePuy garnering Best Actor and Best Actress respectively and Gary Millar gaining Best Actor in a Supporting Role.
Some of the Gemmys on the technical side went to Sarah Ridinger for Best Costume Design for "This is Jesus" and Trevelyn Matthews for Best Makeup in "The Wacky Horror Cyber Show."
Colton DePuy and Shane Mettler earned Gemmy's for Best Lighting and Sound on both "A Christmas Carol" and "Mystery at Whimbowly Manor."
Payton Sam Mitchell picked up the Gemmy for Best Director in the production of "A Christmas Carol" and "The Wacky Horror Cyber Show."
The number of playhouse participants has soared the last two years and was evident in the naming of four Rookies of the Year: Stihl Smith, Rene Fisher, Ty Petty and Jacob Schaefer.
While summer is sometimes a break for the theater group, that is not the case this year as the Emmett Youth Theater Company will be turning to an emphasis on youth productions in the coming weeks. Casting begins at 6 p.m., May 24 at the Emmett City Park bandshell for "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Kids from second grade on up are welcome to become part of the intense youth theater camp that runs May 25 through June 14. That camp will then be presenting its production of the "Chocolate Factory" on stage at the band shell June 15 and 16 during Cherry Festival.