Gemmy Winners
Del Gray / Messenger Index

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Missing only a red carpet, the Emmett Community Playhouse turned out in standing room only fashion last week to honor performances by their casts of actors for all productions since the COVID disruptions of 2020-21. 

The December 2021 performances of "A Christmas Carol" broke the pandemic drought for the local group of thespians and they didn't miss a beat since with a wide variety of productions up through a dinner theater production on April 22. 

Recommended for you

Load comments