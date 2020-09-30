Aluminum recycling returns to PAL

Emmett again has a place to recycle aluminum cans. The Pet Adoption League has been able to obtain a working arrangement with a recycler to be able to again offer the service at their facility, 1526 N. Washington Ave. The previous arrangement was canceled by the company that had been picking up the cans but PAL with the help of some generous local support has found new destination for aluminum pop and beer cans and aluminum cat food containers. It is important to note that only those three items of aluminum will be accepted — aluminum foil, pans, etc. are not allowed under the new arrangement. Tin cans are not allowable. Aluminum cans only. Proceeds obtained from the recycling service will help support the PAL operations in Emmett.