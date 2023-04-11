Mark Wurtenberger
Rotary submitted photo

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


During April 6, Rotary Luncheon, President John Buck presented Mark Wurtenberger with Rotary’s Service Above Self Award with a Certificate and a pin to recognize him for his demonstration of exemplary service.

Mark joined the Emmett Rotary Club in 2010 and has never looked back. He has seen people come and go and has made many new friends. If Mark says he will be there to help with something, you can count on him being there. Mark is a worker bee, he does just about anything that needs to be done at service projects from organizing the Memorial Day flags for our fallen Veterans at the cemetery, grilling hotdogs, flipping, burgers, making cotton candy, painting walls, smashing cardboard, raking leaves, or cleaning up the roadside to taking out the trash, and a whole lot more. Of course, the entire time with a smile on his face and always talking about stopping by Rick’s place (who’s Rick? Ha! Ha! Ha!) or wanting to get home so he won’t miss the next episode of Gunsmoke!

Recommended for you

Load comments