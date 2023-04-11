During April 6, Rotary Luncheon, President John Buck presented Mark Wurtenberger with Rotary’s Service Above Self Award with a Certificate and a pin to recognize him for his demonstration of exemplary service.
Mark joined the Emmett Rotary Club in 2010 and has never looked back. He has seen people come and go and has made many new friends. If Mark says he will be there to help with something, you can count on him being there. Mark is a worker bee, he does just about anything that needs to be done at service projects from organizing the Memorial Day flags for our fallen Veterans at the cemetery, grilling hotdogs, flipping, burgers, making cotton candy, painting walls, smashing cardboard, raking leaves, or cleaning up the roadside to taking out the trash, and a whole lot more. Of course, the entire time with a smile on his face and always talking about stopping by Rick’s place (who’s Rick? Ha! Ha! Ha!) or wanting to get home so he won’t miss the next episode of Gunsmoke!
Mark truly demonstrates and follows our motto of service above self. Although Mark really enjoys playing with cardboard, he really would like to see some of the younger generation jumping in and helping out, so this is a shout-out for those youth groups who need to rack up some service hours as well as any who need money for their club, to come on down on Wednesday afternoons at 1:30 to the back of the Messenger Index building and help an old guy out. He will be happy to show you how much fun he has, plus it is only a couple of hours out of your whole week. Come on guys, you know you want to.
