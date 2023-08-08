There will be a big hole at the Pet Adoption League of Gem County this week. And in the weeks to come.
No, there are not any empty kennels. As usual, the facility is at or near capacity at all times.
The hole will be in the human faces that provide the care that the animals need and crave on a daily basis.
Chris and Mike Sampson have been a key component and ever-present force at PALS from before there even was a PALS in Emmett. The Idaho natives began their journey with shelter pets in Ola when they began providing care to stray animals near their home.
Mike recalls an apparent herd dog that appeared in the community, absent an owner, but dedicated to herding cattle. The dog wanted nothing to do with humans but demonstrated an affinity for cattle and herding skills and adopted a herd of its own. Mike began feeding him from a distance, often driving miles up to High Valley when the dog had migrated with his adopted herd to summer pasture.
The compassion for that stray herd dog has manifested itself through Mike and Chris for 25-years in their efforts to provide fostering care for animals and eventually the founding of the PALS of Gem County.
Next week, however, the Samson’s are leaving Gem County, and Idaho — moving to Missouri to be near some of their family.
PALs will be hosting an appreciation celebration of the Samson’s contributions to the founding and sustenance of the organization Sunday, Aug. 13 from 11 to 1 p.m. at the shelter at 1526 N. Washington.
Chris admits that it will be a bitter-sweet departure. “We can’t imagine our lives without these precious animals, and yet we know the time is now for us to pull back and focus on our own health and family.”
That doesn’t mean they will be going to Missouri animal free. They will be taking three horses and a trio of dogs with them. But they don’t anticipate getting caught up in the “fostering” of other animals when they arrive in their new location.
It is the fostering that the Samson are most proud of as a major component of the “no-kill” kennel that PALs has operated as. While providing housing for stray dogs and cats and an effective adoption service, there are almost always more animals than the kennel can hold and adoptions will absorb.
That’s why the continuous and growing need for community volunteers to “foster” animals for shorter periods of time. Instead of making a permanent adoption commitment, volunteers can take in animals for shorter periods of time to help bridge the gap in kennel space.
Mike admits that often the fostering home becomes an adoptive home but that is by design so the animals’ needs and the family dynamics can have time to sync up.
While the Samsons are not shy about their commitment to stray animals, they are also quick to point out that they do not stand alone in this community.
“The volunteers we have and the level of commitment that they show daily is inspiring,” Mike said. “It’s not just through their donations and contributions to special projects, it’s their daily commitment to take care of the animals in a very personal way.”
One of those ways is a group of volunteers who may not be able to foster an animal at home, but come to the kennel nearly every morning, usually around 6:30 or 7 a.m. and take the dogs on walks. They have up to a mile circuit they take each morning as part of a daily ritual — for the dogs and themselves.
The Samsons have a host of stories concerning animals they have fostered over the years. They still get regular updates on some of their animals, adopted as many as twenty years ago, from their new owners. More than enough stories to fill a book — but something neither Chris or Mike see them tackling in the near future.
In addition to the animals, the stories entail a lot of human contributions that have provided health care and safer homes for what now totals in the thousands of animals.
Local veterinarian service support has always been critical to PALs commitment to making sure any adopted animals are healthier than when they arrive. All animals up for adoption have been examined, brought up to current on vaccines, assuredly been spayed or neutered, and most micro-chipped.
The Emmett facility also has a money-back guarantee for two-weeks to allow all family members, including current family pets, to acclimate with the new critter. Some prospective adoptive families will bring in other pets to see if they get along with the prospective addition before even taking one home.
“A meet and greet” is what Mike calls the pet to pet introductions.
The Samson’s talk proudly of the level of services that PAL of Gem County offer. Not just care of housed animals but even support for those animal’s family who might be strapped to feed them at times. The Pet Pantry is there with dry food for cats and dogs and some non-food supplies as well.
The Samsons are not leaving PALs high and dry. They know that there is a tremendous Board and group of volunteers that will continue what has been building over the past 25 years. They are confident that the level of care and compassion will not falter. They do note, however, that there is never enough volunteers.
“Sometimes the hours that our volunteers put in can become taxing, particularly for some of our older volunteers,” Mike said. “There is a place for all ages of volunteers and certainly more of them, as the needs of the animals, and the number of animals, show no sign of lessening. We trust the community will step up and fill those needs in the future as it has in the past.”