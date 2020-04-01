As I ramble this week I hope to bring a smile or a giggle, possibly a few moments away from any stress trying to edge it’s way into your life!
Years of driving in neighborhoods I saw animals perched on the back of couches tables and chairs.
Some just staring out of windows or sleeping on the furniture. The cats I saw sitting in windows seemed so comfortable and appeared peaceful. My own cats enjoy a sunny window to perch in!
I drove by houses with birds of all kinds in windows.
Very often I saw reptile cages in bay windows. I remember a giant iguana laying across the back of a couch in the sun!
Part of my job included placing door hangars, a type of written warning. This involved going to the front door and handing a red written warning to the person at the door and talking to them about the warning. Usually a neighbor had complained requiring my service.
If no one answered, I hung the warning on the door as my number was written on each one asking for a call back.
Many complaints of dogs barking and dogs digging under fences and dogs at large.
People in most areas are at work 5 to 8 hours a day and when they are home the dog may behave totally different than when alone.
We all vary in our animal belief status. Some folks put their dogs feeding bowl near the family table so the pets can eat in the human area! Some feed the pets in a delegated room or in the crate! Others place the food dish on the patio just outside the sliding door.
None of them more correct than the other as the animal probably does not truly care as long as they get their meal.
I found many folks to have a doggie door. If the dog stays home during the working hours it allows outside pottie breaks!
Since I have always and forever had indoor cats a doggie door was not part of my animal equipment!
One late afternoon I received a frantic call! It seems the caller was making oatmeal raisin cookies when a raccoon came through the cat door installed in the kitchen!
Before I could reply she told me that she screamed and jumped up on a chair and threw oatmeal raisin cookies at the raccoon and it ran back out of the cat door!
The anxious excited voice told me she was still quite shaken and upset!
Years of experience told me never to laugh or give the impression that I had no concern!
The mental picture did bring a smile and my concern that a wild animal now may try to come back was very real!
The next question from the caller is what can I do to stop it!
The fish and game trap solution was not the answer as neighborhood cats would keep the trap full!
The answer would be lock the cat door for a couple weeks and the raccoon hopefully does not return with family members! As a rule, when the food source stops they tend to go elsewhere.
The choice to feed the cats indoors and put a litter box in use for a couple of weeks seemed workable to the caller!
I heard no report of the raccoon coming back for more oatmeal raisin cookies!
To all the quarantined pet owners, when the virus leaves us and our new normal sets in!
When you finally get to come home from work and your pet it so terribly excited to see you, please enjoy every moment!
As they wiggle, meow, chirp and dance in circles...give them some extra hugs!
Because you now know the feeling of sitting on the couch and looking longingly out the window!
email Brenda: petnews73@gmail.com