...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds
and little vertical mixing.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Since 2015 the Valley of Plenty Quilters have been crafting “Quilts of Valor” to present to local veterans. During the annual Veterans Day program at Emmett High this year, ten more quilts were presented bringing the total now to 67 that have been hand-made and locally bestowed.
Quilts of Valor is actually a national program that began in 2003. Nationwide over 300,000 quilts have been presented. Each hand crafted.
Quilts of Valor founder Catherine Roberts says that “I knew a Quilt of Valor had to be a quality-made quilt, not a “charity quilt.” A Quilt of Valor had to be quilted, not tied, which meant hand or machine quilting. It would be “awarded” not just passed out like magazines or videos, and would say unequivocally “Thank you for your service, sacrifice and valor serving out nation.”
The Valley of Plenty Quilters have taken up the charge to provide the program in Gem County. Ten recipients were honored during the program at EHS this year, with an additional two presentations made earlier this fall to veterans unable to attend on Nov. 11.
Not pictured here was a quilt made by Sandy Salskov presented to Dennis Moffat.