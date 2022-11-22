Support Local Journalism


Since 2015 the Valley of Plenty Quilters have been crafting “Quilts of Valor” to present to local veterans. During the annual Veterans Day program at Emmett High this year, ten more quilts were presented bringing the total now to 67 that have been hand-made and locally bestowed.

Quilts of Valor is actually a national program that began in 2003. Nationwide over 300,000 quilts have been presented. Each hand crafted.

