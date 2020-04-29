It was on April 19 that Carl Wheeler came outside to an unexpected surprise. While social distancing may have prevented Wheeler from having a big party to celebrate his 80th birthday, the city of Emmett got together to make it one he will never forget. Fire trucks, cop cars and dozens of family and friends were lining the street for the veterans birthday bash.
While some may see the distancing as a set back, the friends and family of Wheeler saw it as anything but. Just because you’re practicing being 6 feet apart or quarantining at home doesn’t mean you can’t also have a little fun, right? After all, singing “Happy Birthday” used to mean more than teaching people to wash their hands for 20 seconds.
Volunteers from the Emmett Fire and Police Department showed up at his front door, near 12th street on the east side of town, to sing the veteran Happy Birthday.
“I looked outside my window and saw a long line of cars stopped in the street. I had no idea what was going on, I thought something bad may have happened,” said Renee Rekow, a resident on 12th street. “It wasn’t until I asked one of the drivers what was happening that I realized it was for someone’s birthday.”
The emergency workers and those who know Wheeler drove their vehicles down the street before getting out, singing happy birthday and handing him their homemade signs.
Wheeler’s daughter, Kelli Bell, posted on social media a heartfelt message just a few hours later. “Happy 80th Birthday Dad! That was one successful parade of family, friends, the fire department, police department and the Color Guard! They saluted and presented him with the Army Flag! We are so proud of you, love you with all our hearts and thank you for your service!”
One thing’s for certain—this is a birthday surprise no one will soon forget.
Happy belated birthday Carl and thank you for your service!