Think you might need a break from Spring Break? The Americorp 4-H Youth Development Program is offering just that break with a three-day plant science day camp, March 23-25.
The two-hour daily programs will delve into the Junior Master Gardener Adventures of the 4-H Outside the Box program. The camp will run from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. all three days at the 4-H Building at the Gem County Fairgrounds.
The camp is open to youth in grades 3, 4, and 5. There is no cost to the camp but it is limited to the first 20 kids who sign up. 4-H membership is not required.
Visit eventbrite.com/e/spring-break-day-camp-tickets-145571005797 for more information and to register.
Questions? Contact University of Idaho Extension, Gem & Boise Counties at (208)365-6363 or gem@uidaho.edu.