Recently, the Emmett School District hosted its 3rd Annual Principal for a Day event — which brought together business owners, community leaders, patrons, and parents to participate alongside building principals in the educational process. This year’s event hosted 30 guest principals.
“It’s really encouraging to see the event growing in popularity and interest,” explained Superintendent Craig Woods. “The first year we hosted this event in 2021, we had 6 community members join us. We grew that number to 24 this year. We are excited to continue building this opportunity.”
The event was open to any community members who were interested in participating, and guest principals could provide a preference on which school site they attended. Guest principals spend the morning on site at the school, and they have the opportunity to observe classroom activities, day-to-day troubleshooting and what it’s like to lead a school with hundreds of students. After spending the morning at the assigned schools, all principals (guest and building) meet at Payette River Technical Academy for a catered lunch provided by the PRTA Culinary Program and spend time debriefing on the experience.
One participant stated that the event, “helped me to understand the bigger picture of what our schools do, how the curriculum is taught, and what is needed to have a fully functioning school.”
It was a general consensus that the participants appreciated the interactions between the students and Emmett School District staff. “The culture was warm and friendly, and I enjoyed learning about the behavior expectations and how the students receive positive reinforcements,” explained one guest participant.
Following the event, participants were asked for feedback on ways to continue improving the event, and the general consensus from the survey was that participants would like to return for another year and they would recommend the event to others.
“Our goal is to continue building, growing, and improving this event,” said event organizer Katie Watkins. “This is such a positive opportunity to build community partnerships and impact the educational experience for our students. I love to see the involvement and investment in our students.”
While the date for the 4th Annual Principal for a Day event has not yet been determined, you can reserve your spot now by contacting info@isd221.net.
Guest Principals Included:
Carberry Elementary School: Shannon Carter; Serena Rekow; Paul Anderson; and Samantha Scheller.