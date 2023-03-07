Principal for the Day participants

Some of the community members who took part in the ‘Principal for a Day’ program recently host by Emmett School District and Payette River Regional Technical Academy.

 submitted photo

Recently, the Emmett School District hosted its 3rd Annual Principal for a Day event — which brought together business owners, community leaders, patrons, and parents to participate alongside building principals in the educational process. This year’s event hosted 30 guest principals.

“It’s really encouraging to see the event growing in popularity and interest,” explained Superintendent Craig Woods. “The first year we hosted this event in 2021, we had 6 community members join us. We grew that number to 24 this year. We are excited to continue building this opportunity.”

