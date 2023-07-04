A large video board has become a routine feature at the Gem Boise Rodeo, allowing fans to get a closer look at the cowboy while still on his ride. Not sure if the rider has a mind to take a look at himself in between bucks or not.
Fair and Rodeo fans will be glad to know that there is now some shade over the main Grandstands. A roof was added this year after two summers of uncovered seating that replaced the aging wooden canopied structure.
Del Gray / Messenger Index
The Gem Boise County Fair and Rodeo officially runs only ten days each summer in Emmett. That includes the 4-H and FFA set ups and the Sunday takedowns and move outs at the end of the run. For most spectators, the duration of the event is even more limited — perhaps to four or five days — or even just a single day out.
For the hundreds of kids who participate in the Fair, it’s often a year-long process of choosing an animal, raising it to the best of their ability, and training it to show during the judgement days at the end of July or early August.
That commitment goes beyond the youngsters and their animals. It requires an annual commitment from adult leaders, and volunteers that they have been renewing for decades in many cases.
And behind the scenes that most exhibitors and spectators see played out each summer, is a continuous effort from a volunteer Gem County Fair Board and its small staff to continuously press for upgrades, improvements, and diversification of events at the Emmett facility.
Those efforts have earned the Rodeo top honors from the Idaho Cowboy Association (ICA) for five years running. It has also seen significant upgrades made to show barns and the stock pavilion, the Exposition Building, a full rebuild of the rodeo stock chutes and a reimagining of the announcers perch with VIP suites flanking it.
The biggest change, both in size and cost, has been the replacement of the Grandstands. Three years ago the old wooden stands were demolished and replaced with ADA compliant aluminum seating. It’s taken two more years but those bleachers now have a permanent roof over the top, bringing back some of the shade the old facility offered, but with greatly enhanced air circulation.
That new facility will be in full use at the end of July when the 2023 Gem Boise Fair and Rodeo kicks off on July 29 with 4-H horsemanship exhibitions. After the Horse Olympics concludes on July 31, the arena will be transformed into a series of different rodeo shows. Wednesday, August 2 will see the debut of a “Loggers Rodeo”. Thursday, August 3 will be the fourth edition of a “Dirt Bike Rodeo”, and August 4 and 5 the ICA’s top rated professional cowboy rodeo will return to one of the largest rodeo arenas in Idaho.
If you aren’t ready yet, time to oil up the spurs, dust off the chaps, and gear up.
And it’s not all about Rodeo and shows, it’s about community participation. Check out the opportunities available on the next few pages, including the Open Class portion of the Fair that often gets overlooked. A record number of 4-H and FFA youth will be the heart of the Fair but they are more than willing to share the stage with anyone making the effort to participate in one of the iconic events of rural western living.