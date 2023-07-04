Support Local Journalism


The Gem Boise County Fair and Rodeo officially runs only ten days each summer in Emmett. That includes the 4-H and FFA set ups and the Sunday takedowns and move outs at the end of the run. For most spectators, the duration of the event is even more limited — perhaps to four or five days — or even just a single day out.

For the hundreds of kids who participate in the Fair, it’s often a year-long process of choosing an animal, raising it to the best of their ability, and training it to show during the judgement days at the end of July or early August.

