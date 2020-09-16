Being selected as the Grand Marshall’s for this year’s homecoming festivities was a big surprise for both Spencer and Gage Young. As members of the Emmett community for over 14 years, they have both enjoyed being a part of the greatest activities that the high school has to offer. The Young’s enthusiastically began contributing to hometown sport activities such as t-ball and youth soccer coaches down at the Island Sports Complex and rec basketball at Shadow Butte. Doing so allowed them to interact so many of the children and families in the Emmett valley. They recognize the importance of extracurricular activities and have enjoyed so much fulfillment from their efforts.
“We are honored to be a part of this year’s festivities,” said the Young’s.
Since moving here, Spencer has donned many a coaches cap. The originator of Emmett Lacrosse, he brought his collegiate lacrosse skills to a town unfamiliar with the sport. Spencer also coached little league for his son’s Carver and Caden, and also coached rec basketball for his daughter’s Mahra and Cora. A teacher at Emmett Middle School, he coached the EMS Huskies basketball, track and tennis teams. Each fall included coaching Optimist Football prior to working with Coach Hargitt as the Receivers Coach for our Varsity Huskie Squad for the 2019 season.
Gage enjoyed years of working at the Emmett School District office and being able to coach tennis each spring as the middle school head coach. Beyond being a part of the many coaching experiences with Spencer, Gage loves supporting our students in any of their undertakings; whether sports, drama, band, cheer or senior projects . . . you name it. She firmly believes that we have a special valley and that we all have the responsibility to advocate for children.
Go Huskies!