Pam Snethen

Pam Snethen, Gift Card winner

The Gem County Recreation District 100 Mile Challenge in September and October put a lot of rubber to the pavement. Those accepting and meeting the 100 Mile Walking Challenge, and reporting in for the end of campaign gift card drawing, logged over 3,000 collective miles.

Number one in miles was Roberta Davis. Davis went over 400 miles during the two-month campaign.

