...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog. The
visibilities will increase to above one quarter mile in most
locations this afternoon, but are expected to lower back down to
one quarter mile or less after sunset. There will also be
occasional snow flurries. However, any accumulations will be
light.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Icy and/or snow-covered roads will add to
the travel hazard.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
&&
The Gem County Recreation District 100 Mile Challenge in September and October put a lot of rubber to the pavement. Those accepting and meeting the 100 Mile Walking Challenge, and reporting in for the end of campaign gift card drawing, logged over 3,000 collective miles.
Number one in miles was Roberta Davis. Davis went over 400 miles during the two-month campaign.
Ed Barney and Niki Hyde each eclipsed the 300 mile barrier and Anita Owings, Liz Gochnour and Terri Vogt broke the 200 mile mark.
Certifying 100 miles or more were: Jaimie Cleave, Raeya Cleave, Valerie Cleave, Brandon Cleave, Stephanie Norman, Pam Snethen, Amanda Christensen, Ashley McCall, Christy Walker, Coby Walker, Chelsea Phillips and Kelsie McCall.
Many of the walkers made it a family challenge. Dozens of other also attempt the feat but either did not report their completion of the 100 miles or perhaps came up short. Look for more walking challenges to come.
Pam Snethen was the lucky winner of the drawing for the $100 gift card from among the qualified finishers.