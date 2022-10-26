One sunny day, four high school boys couldn’t resist the temptation to skip school. The next day they explained to the teacher that they had missed school because they had a flat tire and that the rest of the day just kept getting worse and worse, didn’t have a jack, didn’t have a spare, etc…
To their relief, she smiled and said, “Well, you missed a quiz yesterday”. But then she added, “Take your seats and get out a pencil and paper. Your first and only question is: Which tire was flat?”
No one gets away with lying. In (Acts Chapter-5), Ananias and Sapphira thought they were only lying to Peter and the other believers. But the apostle reminded them, “You have not lied to men only but also to God” (Vs. 4). TRUTH is one of the attributes of God. So when we tell a lie, we offend Him! And sooner or later He will uncover every falsehood — — if not in this life, then at the final judgment, when we each give an account of ourselves to God (Romans 14:10-12).
We live in a highly competitive world, and sometimes we may be strongly tempted to shade the truth to get ahead. But the short-term gains from lying are worth little when compared with the long-term benefits of telling the truth.
If you have deceived someone, confess it to that person and to the Lord. It may be humbling, but it’s the first step to restoring integrity in your life.
The road that leads to misery is caused by a tongue that wags; beware of lying lips, my friend, and a mouth that boasts and brags.
If you always tell the truth, you will never be trapped in a lie!