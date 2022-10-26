Rob Barron

One sunny day, four high school boys couldn’t resist the temptation to skip school. The next day they explained to the teacher that they had missed school because they had a flat tire and that the rest of the day just kept getting worse and worse, didn’t have a jack, didn’t have a spare, etc…

To their relief, she smiled and said, “Well, you missed a quiz yesterday”. But then she added, “Take your seats and get out a pencil and paper. Your first and only question is: Which tire was flat?”

