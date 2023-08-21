Rob Barron

What makes a shiny apple look so delicious? The skin, of course. But what is it about an apple that actually makes it delicious? The juice and substance inside. That’s the apple’s real {Character}!

I learned this as a boy watching my grandmother make applesauce. With a wooden pestle, she would mash the soft, boiled pieces of apple through a metal colander and into a bowl, until all that remained in the colander were drab, flattened apple skins. But oh, the sauce tasted so good!


