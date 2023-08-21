.Expect Record setting rainfall today across the region
associated with the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary. This will
likely produce flash flooding, rock slides and debris flows.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible. Up to 1.5" of rainfall is possible this morning
especially across Harney and Malhuer Counties in Oregon and the
Lower Treasure Valley in Idaho.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho, including the following
areas, Camas Prairie, Lower Treasure Valley ID, Owyhee Mountains,
Southwest Highlands and Upper Treasure Valley. Portions of
southeast Oregon, including the following areas, Harney County,
Malheur County and Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Through this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become
clogged with debris. Extensive street flooding and flooding of
creeks and rivers are possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
What makes a shiny apple look so delicious? The skin, of course. But what is it about an apple that actually makes it delicious? The juice and substance inside. That’s the apple’s real {Character}!
I learned this as a boy watching my grandmother make applesauce. With a wooden pestle, she would mash the soft, boiled pieces of apple through a metal colander and into a bowl, until all that remained in the colander were drab, flattened apple skins. But oh, the sauce tasted so good!
This reminds me of what the apostle Paul stated in (Romans 5:3) “We also glory in tribulations, knowing that tribulation produces endurance”. You see, God uses life’s pressures to bring out the sweetness of a Christ-like character in us. Tribulation (which means PRESSURE in the Greek) also helps us to realize the awful potential of our sin nature and see it for what it really is --- ugly and tasteless.
Under pressure, all kinds of sins begin to surface --- greed, selfishness, lust, pride. Pressure, whether from without or from an unrealistic perfectionism within, is a fact of our fallen world. God controls its intensity and duration so that we can recognize, confess, and renounce those fleshly {skins} that obscure Christ’s character in us.
Tribulation is not something anyone seeks. But when it comes, the Holy Spirit will use it to create in us perseverance, character, and hope (Romans 5:1-5). All God’s testing’s have a purpose --- someday you will see the light; all He asks is that you trust and obey Him, walk by faith and not by sight (2 Corinthians 5:7).
The gem of a Christ-like character is formed by pressure and refined by friction!