Some activities are inherently risky. Visitors of certain types of businesses, such as shooting ranges, equestrian centers, and sky diving know there is a chance they could get injured when they engage in the activities those businesses offer. To protect themselves against potentially costly lawsuits, businesses can use a liability waiver to shift the risk from themselves to their customers.
Liability waivers are a type of contractual provision in which one party agrees not to hold the other party legally responsible for a set of acknowledged risks. Businesses may ask customers to sign a liability waiver saying that they will not sue for damages if they are injured on the business owner’s premises.
Courts have generally found liability waivers to be enforceable, but they are not a silver bullet. If you ask your customers to sign away their right to sue, you must draft a liability waiver that will stand up to scrutiny if tested.
When Is a Liability Waiver Appropriate?Liability waivers are most commonly used by businesses that offer dangerous activities. “Dangerous” does not have to mean an extreme activity like skydiving, CrossFit, or martial arts, however.
Most people would not consider getting a massage to be dangerous, but a massage therapist might ask patients to sign a liability waiver in case they aggravate a prior injury when providing treatment.
Liability waivers may be used if just one part of an activity—or one part of a property—presents risks. A sightseeing tour offered by a tourism company might not be considered very dangerous, but traveling by car or bus to the tour destination carries a risk of injury, so the tourism company might ask guests to sign a liability waiver. Similarly, a homeowners’ association might have a liability waiver pertaining to their recreational facilities, such as pools and workout centers.
Businesses may require contractors to sign a waiver prior to working on their property.
Liability waivers can be used in unusual or one-off circumstances that present a risk of injury or illness; for example, during the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses introduced liability waivers in an attempt to preclude lawsuits from people who became ill from contracting the virus at the business’s site.
There is no definitive list of circumstances in which businesses should or should not use a liability waiver.
For practical reasons, not all businesses ask customers to sign liability waivers. Grocery store patrons, for example, could slip and fall on a wet spot and sue the store for their injuries, but they are not asked to sign waivers before shopping. The risk of a slip-and-fall accident is low, and it would require a lot of time and resources to get every shopper to sign a release. It is more practical for grocery stores to clean up spills and use “wet floor” signs when appropriate to mitigate their liability.
On the other hand, if the grocery store has a play area for children to use while their parents shop, the store might ask parents to sign a waiver releasing the store from liability for injuries suffered while using the play area.
Liability waivers are typically not used in an employment context to protect the business against claims arising from work-related injuries. This is because employees cannot sue their employers for injuries, except in very rare cases. Instead, they are compensated by the business’s workers’ compensation insurance. An employer could ask an employee to sign a release that is not related to injury claims, however, such as a release barring legal claims over separation or termination of employment.
