Some activities are inherently risky. Visitors of certain types of businesses, such as shooting ranges, equestrian centers, and sky diving know there is a chance they could get injured when they engage in the activities those businesses offer. To protect themselves against potentially costly lawsuits, businesses can use a liability waiver to shift the risk from themselves to their customers.

Liability waivers are a type of contractual provision in which one party agrees not to hold the other party legally responsible for a set of acknowledged risks. Businesses may ask customers to sign a liability waiver saying that they will not sue for damages if they are injured on the business owner’s premises.


