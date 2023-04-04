A story is told of a rough ocean crossing during which a man became terribly seasick. At an especially rough time, a kind steward patted the man on the shoulder and said, “I know that it seems awful now. But remember, no one ever died of sea-sickness”. The man lifted his green countenance to look upon the face of the steward and he replied, “Don’t say that! It’s only the wonderful hope of dying that keeps me alive”.
There’s more in the man’s words than a touch of irony. I can hear echoes of the apostle Paul’s words to the Philippians. He said that the wonderful hope of dying is what kept him going (Philippians 1:21) — “For to me, to live is Christ, and to die is gain”. And yet, Paul wasn’t merely looking for relief from his suffering. His hope was rooted in Christ, who died on the cross for sinners, who rose from the grave that first Sunday morn, who was alive in heaven, and who would one day take Paul into His presence.
But how did the hope of seeing Christ, either at death or when He returns, keep Paul going? Because it gave meaning to every moment! It gave him reason to live on behalf of Christ. It gave him incentive to focus on others who needed encouragement. Paul had come to know Christ as his very life.
What is our reason for living? It has been said, “Those who are prepared to die are most prepared to live”. (Revelation 14:13) says, “Blessed are the dead which die in the Lord from henceforth…”