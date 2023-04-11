Amy O'Leary mug 22

Ac-com-plish-ment: Something that has been achieved successfully after a lot of work or effort.

Sometimes, just putting one foot in front of the other and getting through the day is a worthy accomplishment for me. These days my accomplishments are not as grandiose as they might have been decades ago. I know it’s possible to teach an old dog new tricks, but I am very selective with my time and what tricks I want to learn now. When I was young, if I got an idea to do something, I wouldn’t rest until I had accomplished the goal.


