Ac-com-plish-ment: Something that has been achieved successfully after a lot of work or effort.
Sometimes, just putting one foot in front of the other and getting through the day is a worthy accomplishment for me. These days my accomplishments are not as grandiose as they might have been decades ago. I know it’s possible to teach an old dog new tricks, but I am very selective with my time and what tricks I want to learn now. When I was young, if I got an idea to do something, I wouldn’t rest until I had accomplished the goal.
The year I turned six seemed to be a banner year for me in the accomplishment department.
Two goals that would define my life were checked off my itty bitty bucket list.
The first was learning to ride a two-wheel bike. I didn’t have a bike at that time, but I couldn’t wait to ride like my older siblings and the other big kids on the block. My brother Kevin was the one who took the time to see that I mastered a big bike. All the neighborhood kids were outside playing. Our neighbor, Theresa, had a red bike with balloon tires, which Kevin borrowed, then called me over and started talking me through it. This both excited and terrified me.
I really really really wanted to learn to ride it, but maybe more important to me was I didn’t want to disappoint my brother, who was so generous and sweet in teaching me. The bike was clearly too big for me, but possibly manageable, I thought. Kevin told me exactly what to do, and not to be afraid. I gingerly put my leg over the low bar. Kevin adjusted the pedals so that I could propel forward and then he said “You can do it, Amy.” He held onto the back of the seat while I shoved off, my arms jerking the handle bars. “Keep pedaling,” Kevin said, as he ran beside me, holding me up.
I pedaled for all I was worth, shaking in my Keds. And then I realized that Kevin wasn’t holding the bicycle seat any longer. “You’re riding it! You’re riding it!” he yelled behind me. I had left my brother in the dust. I could hardly believe it or contain myself. Kevin and the other kids cheered their approval.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
The other accomplishment I was gunning for was to read an Easy Reader book. These books were harder than the Dick & Jane readers at school, with more pages and longer sentences. I accomplished that with good old practice, practice, practice. A Winnie-The-Pooh book was one of the first big kid books I read from cover to cover. There would be no stopping me after that, I thought. I have had a love affair with books and reading, and riding bikes ever since.
I have taught a handful of children how to ride a two wheeled bicycle. I start them on the grass, in case they fall over, they won’t skin a knee or elbow, or worse. I love watching them go on their own after I let go of their seat. I yell “You’re doing it! You’re riding all by yourself!” just like my brother yelled to me.
As I got older, I remember learning how to master a back handspring, which at first was really frightening because it’s a blind flip going backwards. But it was monumental for me. Blind trust, which is how most achievements start, don’t they? Well, I haven’t flip-flopped for ages, but there have been other feats I’ve mastered.
I bought my first car just before I turned 21. I then set out to learn how to drive it. I had never taken driver’s education, and again, it was slightly terrifying but I thought it was time I learned. I can still remember driving into my hometown for the first time and how good that felt. Sheesh!
There have been other accomplishments over the years — finding great jobs, traveling, owning homes, having and raising children, losing weight, and all kinds of things I might never have thought I would be able to do. Red letter days, I call them.
There’s definitely more to come, I hope, and why not? This old dog is not done learning new tricks!