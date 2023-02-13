Valentine’s Day is the most romantic holiday there is. According to ‘Good Housekeeping,’ nearly 6 million couples get engaged on February 14th each year. In 2020, Americans spent $27.4 billion (BILLION!) on Valentine’s Day, with $2.4 billion on candy alone.
The Valentine’s gift we spend the most money on is jewelry. Nearly 250 million roses are grown for Valentine’s Day, and countries including Ecuador, Kenya and Columbia ship roses to the U.S. to ensure there are enough overpriced blooming flowers to go around.
Give your sweetheart a card, a bouquet of flowers, chocolates and a piece of jewelry and you’ll be sitting pretty.
Dine at a restaurant on Valentine’s Day and you might not have that lovin’ feeling for long. This happened to me and my Valentine one year (cue the violins).
We made plans to dine at a small, somewhat exclusive (translation= expensive) French restaurant that had been recommended to us. Reservations for 7 p.m. were made two weeks beforehand. I had saved my appetite for what I knew would be an exquisite gastro-agreeable meal. We arrived at the eatery with fifteen minutes to spare, only to be told that things were running a skosh behind. Pardon et moi? We ended up waiting for our reserved table for an hour and a half. At 8:15, the maitre d’ announced that our table was ready, thanked us for our patience and then asked us if we wouldn’t mind sharing our table with another couple.
Excusez-moi? So much for our quiet, romantic table for two. By this time, we were beyond peckish — we were famished. I didn’t care if they sat me in a broom closet with the 3 Stooges, I just wanted to eat dinner.
The couple we dined with were Sue and Norm. Norm was pleasant enough, but Sue seemed to get more and more bothered with Norm with each sip of wine she drank. She was loud and sarcastic. Poor Norm! It was very hard to ignore two people who were obviously not getting along at a table that was half the size of the hood on my Kia Soul. There was just nowhere to hide.
And did I mention that our waiter, Marcel, informed us that they had run out of half of the items on the menu? Ooh lala, it gets better, non? Waiting for our meal seemed to take an eternity.
Where was Cupid with his bow and arrow when you needed him? My Valentine and I started playing word games to try and ignore the very unloving couple we were seated shoulder to shoulder with. We started naming places that we would rather be than where we were.
“Alcatraz.” “Siberia.” “The DMV.” “The dentist.” It was bad. It was so bad, that after a while, we could barely stifle our laughter at the sheer absurdity of it all. Mon dieu, we were doing rock, paper, scissors to walk out and hit a drive through on the way home.
We dug in and stayed put, if only to see how much worse things could get. Our meal was served, finally. I wish I could remember what the kitchen had enough of to cook and serve us, but I don’t.
We lasted through dessert, which was more than I can say for Sue and Norm. They broke up before they finished their meal, during our would-be romantic Valentine’s dinner for two. They paid their bill and left. And we ended up having to foot the bill for their two bottles of wine. French wine. I had imagined a quiet dinner for two in a quaint French bistro. What I got was an episode of Seinfeld.
I haven’t ventured out for a meal on Valentine’s Day since that episode. But I still believe in French food. And overpriced flowers. And love.