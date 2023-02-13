Amy O'Leary mug 22

Valentine’s Day is the most romantic holiday there is. According to ‘Good Housekeeping,’ nearly 6 million couples get engaged on February 14th each year. In 2020, Americans spent $27.4 billion (BILLION!) on Valentine’s Day, with $2.4 billion on candy alone.

The Valentine’s gift we spend the most money on is jewelry. Nearly 250 million roses are grown for Valentine’s Day, and countries including Ecuador, Kenya and Columbia ship roses to the U.S. to ensure there are enough overpriced blooming flowers to go around.


