Teenagers amaze me. So many of them love life with grand passion and face it with unrelenting optimism. It seems that sometimes they demonstrate the GOOD LIFE in ways adults can only hope to emulate.
Such was the case with Carissa, a teen who loved soccer, basketball, softball, her friends and family, and Jesus. In the year 2019, her mother was diagnosed with cancer. Carissa was just 12 years old, but she began helping to care for her mom.
During the next few years, Carissa often fed her mom, dressed her, and helped her to do anything that her mom couldn’t do for herself. “It was so hard to learn”, Carissa said. “Can you imagine, a mother and daughter literally changing roles? I truly learned to be a humble servant”.
Sometimes, while her friends were out having fun, Carissa was helping her dad to take care of her mom. She continued to do so until the summer of 2022, when finally, Carissa and her family said goodbye to Mom for the last time. As Carissa put it, “God took her home to make her well again!”
Carissa reminds me of Epaphroditus, who sacrificially cared for the apostle Paul’s needs (Philippians 2:25-30). What examples of caring, love and compassion! Not all of us, of course, would so easily set aside our own lives and give as they did. But their sacrifice can teach us all about the value of servanthood.
True greatness does not come to those who strive for worldly fame; It lies instead with those who choose to serve in Jesus’ name. (Matthew 25:40)
When you do little things for others, you do big things for Jesus!