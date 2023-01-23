Rob Barron

Teenagers amaze me. So many of them love life with grand passion and face it with unrelenting optimism. It seems that sometimes they demonstrate the GOOD LIFE in ways adults can only hope to emulate.

Such was the case with Carissa, a teen who loved soccer, basketball, softball, her friends and family, and Jesus. In the year 2019, her mother was diagnosed with cancer. Carissa was just 12 years old, but she began helping to care for her mom.


