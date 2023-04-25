Rob Barron

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


A woman once was trapped on the top floor of a burning building. Flames and smoke had blocked every way of escape. When the firefighters arrived, one of the men scrambled up a ladder to the window where the woman was screaming for help. When he got to the window, with outstretched arms he offered to save her. But when she looked down and saw the great distance to the ground below, she panicked and drew back into the room.

The man attempting the rescue begged her to trust him for her safety, but his pleas were not heeded. In senseless fear she retreated beyond the fireman’s reach. Finally, the fireman being forced to return to the ground, he said with tears in his eyes, “I did everything I could to save her, but she wouldn’t let me!”


Recommended for you

Load comments