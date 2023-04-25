A woman once was trapped on the top floor of a burning building. Flames and smoke had blocked every way of escape. When the firefighters arrived, one of the men scrambled up a ladder to the window where the woman was screaming for help. When he got to the window, with outstretched arms he offered to save her. But when she looked down and saw the great distance to the ground below, she panicked and drew back into the room.
The man attempting the rescue begged her to trust him for her safety, but his pleas were not heeded. In senseless fear she retreated beyond the fireman’s reach. Finally, the fireman being forced to return to the ground, he said with tears in his eyes, “I did everything I could to save her, but she wouldn’t let me!”
Those words remind us of the spiritual peril facing so many people. Jesus longs to forgive them of their sins, but they stubbornly resist His offer of salvation. By refusing to trust Him, they are like the woman who perished in the flames even though she could have escaped.
Dear friends, right now is the time to believe on the Lord Jesus! He invites us all to come to Him (Matthew 11:28). Don’t be among those of whom the Lord will say, “I did everything I could to save them, but they wouldn’t let me!”
Why do you wait, dear brother? The harvest is passing away; Your savior is longing to bless you, There’s danger and death in delay.