At Christmas time we love to hear the angelic message of “peace on earth”. But the message that’s repeated in songs and sermons needs to be heard and heeded every day of the year. We continually hear reports of tragedies around the globe. And we ourselves may be troubled by personal problems and crises. We long for and pray for PEACE!
The Bible provides an answer to that plea for peace. To start with, the apostle Paul assured us in (Romans 5:1) that it is possible to have “peace with God”. Yes, we disobedient and sinful creatures can enter into a state of reconciliation with God through faith in His Son (Romans 5:11).
We can also enjoy emotional peace as we cast our cares on the Savior (Philippians 4:6-7 & 1 Peter 5:7). There is also the possibility of interpersonal peace. In (Romans 12:18), Paul urged believers, “As much as depends on you, live peaceably with all men”. Peace with others can become a reality. Best of all, we can anticipate eternal peace when our Savior, “the Prince of Peace”, returns.
By our prayers and by our example, let us be year-round peacemakers who help to fulfill the angelic message: “Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace, goodwill toward men!” (Luke 2:14)
Only the Prince of Peace can bring us lasting peace. In (John 14:27) Jesus said, “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you:”
Peace, peace, perfect peace, in this dark world of sin! The blood of Jesus whispers peace within!