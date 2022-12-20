Rob Barron

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


At Christmas time we love to hear the angelic message of “peace on earth”. But the message that’s repeated in songs and sermons needs to be heard and heeded every day of the year. We continually hear reports of tragedies around the globe. And we ourselves may be troubled by personal problems and crises. We long for and pray for PEACE!

The Bible provides an answer to that plea for peace. To start with, the apostle Paul assured us in (Romans 5:1) that it is possible to have “peace with God”. Yes, we disobedient and sinful creatures can enter into a state of reconciliation with God through faith in His Son (Romans 5:11).


Recommended for you

Load comments