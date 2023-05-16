When my children were growing up, I took them to birthday parties, sporting events and school functions, filling my role as a doting parent, chauffeur and cheerleader.
On those occasions, often I would find myself sitting next to someone I didn’t know, or know very well, and while the kiddos were off playing their sport or celebrating, it would offer an opportunity to visit…. To “set a spell.” Cell phones off. Just be in the moment. I will never, I repeat never say…. “I remember when I was at Junior’s birthday party. I was on my phone scrolling, commenting on social media, and buying things from Amazon for 3 hours. It was awesome!” What I am more likely to say is “I got to visit with someone — to connect- and it was wonderful.”
You can learn so much about a person if you have an enquiring mind, which I have in spades. And if I find myself sitting next to someone who has no interest in chatting or engaging, that’s fine too, but I really think that it’s a darn shame. I seldom get any big block of time where I’m not multitasking to get things done so that when the opportunity arises, I am all in. Spare time isa gift I don’t often get.
I will cite 3 examples.
I met Jean Nichols at a child’s birthday party at Black Canyon Dam on a hot summer August day around 2007. She brought her granddaughter Brooke, and I, PJ and Mia. Kids were wading and splashing in the water, burying each other in the sand, playing volleyball and just being kids — my favorite kind of birthday party. I offered Jean, or Grandma Jean as she was called by many, one of my camp chairs and we sat under a shade tree, with full view of our charges, and visited. We didn’t know each other but we talked and laughed all afternoon. She was one of the most pleasant and warm people I have ever encountered. There was nothing forced. Nothing manufactured. No agenda. And there wasn’t anywhere else I wanted to be than in that moment talking with her. It couldn’t have been a more delightful afternoon. Plus, there was birthday cake, so…Win-Win!
Another encounter was with Mr. Jeff Walker, who was a teacher at Emmett Middle School. We found ourselves in Nampa circa 2013 watching our children compete at the District Track Finals. We chatted and he let me ask him many questions about his life — everything from where he served on his mission, to music, to how he and his wife came up with their children’s names, and more. He mentioned that his eldest son was on a mission. “Where?” asked I. “Hollister, California,” said he. My home town! I asked if his son might welcome a letter from an old broad, and Mr. W. recited his address to me right then and there. I wrote to the younger Walker and told him how much Emmett reminded me of Hollister, and mentioned points of interest for him to discover if he had the time. He wrote back such a heartfelt letter that I cried when I read it. All this because I was able to ‘set a spell’ and connect with his father.
The third instance was at a wedding in July 2020. After the ceremony, a friendly and familiar woman named Sandra, and her daughter sat down with us. They were acquaintances from Motocross racing. We got to chat about her daughter’s talent at dancing, her son’s schooling, motocross, and other interesting tidbits, and then somehow we happened onto pets. She mentioned that she owned a doggy boarding business. We were having a family crisis at the time — our German Shepherd, Oden, and I were not getting along. I was at my wit’s end-totally at a loss as where to turn for help. She mentioned that they offered classes in obedience training. I couldn’t believe my ears — a light at the end of the dog run! We ended up calling the following week, enrolled in class, and subsequently peace, love and heavy petting sessions were restored, actually, were improved upon in the O’Leary household. The encounter turned out to be life changing. All because we had the time and the interest to chat, doggonit!
There have been countless other times that I have had a tete-a-tete with folks from all walks of life and it has been a pleasure to be in their company. I hope they felt the same about me. So if you see this old broad sitting at a social gathering, soaking in the atmosphere, come on over…and set a spell.