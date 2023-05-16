Amy O'Leary mug 22

When my children were growing up, I took them to birthday parties, sporting events and school functions, filling my role as a doting parent, chauffeur and cheerleader.

On those occasions, often I would find myself sitting next to someone I didn’t know, or know very well, and while the kiddos were off playing their sport or celebrating, it would offer an opportunity to visit…. To “set a spell.” Cell phones off. Just be in the moment. I will never, I repeat never say…. “I remember when I was at Junior’s birthday party. I was on my phone scrolling, commenting on social media, and buying things from Amazon for 3 hours. It was awesome!” What I am more likely to say is “I got to visit with someone — to connect- and it was wonderful.”


