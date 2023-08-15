...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/
TODAY TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Hot temperatures up to 103 on Tuesday and 105 on
Wednesday.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Tuesday to 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
In (Genesis 45:1-13) we read where Joseph had revealed his true identity to his brothers who had sold him into slavery, they were speechless and “dismayed in his presence”. Fear and guilt quickly reminded them of the heartache they had caused their aged father Jacob, as well as their brother. And when Joseph sensed what was going on in their hearts, he immediately reassured them before the seeds of self-blame could take root. He said, “Do not therefore be grieved or angry with yourselves because you sold me here”. Joseph knew that God had used his trials for the good of many people.
When we sin and we hurt others, we find ourselves in a position similar to that of Joseph’s brothers. It is then that the Holy Spirit reminds us of the price Jesus paid on the cross for our offenses. He says, in effect, “Don’t be grieved or angry with yourselves”.
If you tend to keep blaming yourself after you’ve acknowledged your sins to God and have repented of those sins, think about what you are doing. You are keeping the memory of your sins alive by being angry with yourself. To overcome this, we must focus on the Savior, not on our sins. Think about what He has done, not on what you have done. Because Jesus forgives your sins, you can FORGET your sins.
Guilt --- is a burden that God never intended His children to bear!