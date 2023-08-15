Rob Barron

In (Genesis 45:1-13) we read where Joseph had revealed his true identity to his brothers who had sold him into slavery, they were speechless and “dismayed in his presence”. Fear and guilt quickly reminded them of the heartache they had caused their aged father Jacob, as well as their brother. And when Joseph sensed what was going on in their hearts, he immediately reassured them before the seeds of self-blame could take root. He said, “Do not therefore be grieved or angry with yourselves because you sold me here”. Joseph knew that God had used his trials for the good of many people.

When we sin and we hurt others, we find ourselves in a position similar to that of Joseph’s brothers. It is then that the Holy Spirit reminds us of the price Jesus paid on the cross for our offenses. He says, in effect, “Don’t be grieved or angry with yourselves”.


