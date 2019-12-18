The Good, the Bad, the Scary

Toys for dogs, a multi million dollar business!
Face it ,anyone with pets buys food bowls toys and treats of all kinds ! Some dogs have a wardrobe of jackets including corduroy bow ties! Bart has a polka dot bow tie!
I am actually guilty of buying a “bark box” for our dogs! I went online and picked out a box for each dog with toys I thought they would like.
The box is delivered and you help the dog open it and take pictures for their website of your dogs!
It’s become a family joke now when humans in our household receive a package, we call it a “bark box!”
Again I will mention rawhide! I have advised folks to put the rawhide toys in a bucket of water and leave it overnight! Shocking indeed!
Rawhide is processed hide and is not a food product! Rawhide is a byproduct of the leather industry. From a layer of soggy, stringy fat to a bone-shaped chew is quite a journey. That chewy treat your dog chows down on has been soaked in chemical preservatives, ash-lye, chemical puffers, bleach and then colors and flavors. Rawhide does not dissolve in the dog’s stomach. In fact, the opposite is true — the rawhide swells up.
In the world of dogs, a great example of “chance favoring the prepared mind“ is seen in the original inspiration for the Kong toy.
Inventor Joe Markham, founder of The Kong Company, received his inspiration from a surprising source. He was working on his vehicle and tossed an axle stop with an attached bracket on the ground. His dog got hold of it and loved it. He was playing with it joyously, much to Markham’s amusement. He said to his friend, “What do you think of my new dog toy?”
His friend replied, “Actually, it’s not too pretty. It looks like an earplug from King Kong.” And the Kong toy was born.
Most folks tell me the black Kong’s are much stronger for large dogs! When thrown on a hard surface the Kong bounces wildly in all directions!
I also discovered a new interactive dog toy on the google market called Wiсkеdbоnе which is much more interesting than regular old dog toys.
Wickedbone is a bоnе-ѕhареd intеrасtivе robotic gaming gadget that keeps your dog engaged and entertained. You can’t play with your dog from work because it works on a bluetooth connection to your phone rather than wifi.
Also New collars are always a great gift for dogs!
Help keep your favorite pooch healthy and happy with a tech-y collar that comes complete with a GPS tracker and an activity monitor. It appears to track your dogs steps like the step monitor for people!
Just remember when buying dog toys safety first! Some dogs swallow the stuffing out of stuffed toys so there are “unstuffed” flat toys!
When you schedule a well check and update vaccinations, ask your vet about items taken out of dog stomachs! What is a fun toy to one dog may be deadly to another!
Email Brenda: petnews73@gmail.com