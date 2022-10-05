A blind boy sat on the steps of a building one day with a hat by his feet. Beside him was a sign which said: “I am blind, please help”. A man was walking by and he noticed that there were only a few coins in the hat. He took a few coins from his pocket and dropped them into the hat. He then took the sign, turned it around, and wrote some words on it. He put the sign back so that everyone passing by would see the new words. Soon the hat began to fill up. A lot more people were giving money to the blind boy.
That afternoon, the man who changed the sign came to see how things were going. The blind boy recognized his footsteps and asked, “What did you write on my sign this morning”? The man said, “I only wrote the truth. I said what you said but in a different way. I wrote: Today Is A Beautiful Day; But I Cannot See It.”
Both signs told the people that the boy was blind. But the first sign simply said — — the boy was blind. The second sign reminded the people how fortunate they were to have their sight. Should we be surprised that the second sign was more effective?
~Moral of the Story: Be thankful for what you have. Be creative. Be innovative. Think differently and positively. When life gives you a 100 reasons to cry or complain, show life that you have 1000 reasons to smile and be happy! Let go of your past without regret. Handle your present with confidence and determination. Prepare for the future without doubt. Keep the faith and drop the fear. It’s a beautiful thing to see a person smiling. But even more beautiful, is knowing that you are the reason for their smile!
FAITH is not about everything turning out great; FAITH is about being OK no matter how things turn out!
If you appreciate this message, please share. You may touch someone's heart today and forever. Enjoy this beautiful day with a heart full of gratitude! (1 Thessalonians 5:17) – "In everything give thanks …"