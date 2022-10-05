Rob Barron

A blind boy sat on the steps of a building one day with a hat by his feet. Beside him was a sign which said: “I am blind, please help”. A man was walking by and he noticed that there were only a few coins in the hat. He took a few coins from his pocket and dropped them into the hat. He then took the sign, turned it around, and wrote some words on it. He put the sign back so that everyone passing by would see the new words. Soon the hat began to fill up. A lot more people were giving money to the blind boy.

That afternoon, the man who changed the sign came to see how things were going. The blind boy recognized his footsteps and asked, “What did you write on my sign this morning”? The man said, “I only wrote the truth. I said what you said but in a different way. I wrote: Today Is A Beautiful Day; But I Cannot See It.”

