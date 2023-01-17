Rob Barron

Rob Barron


A first-grader beamed with satisfaction as he stared at a spelling test on which his teacher had written a large “100 = A+ GOOD WORK”.

The boy could not wait to show this to his Mom and Dad because he knew it would please them. You could just imagine him riding home on the bus, hardly able to wait for the moment when his parents would express their excitement with how well he had done! His desire to make Mom and Dad happy was obviously a very important motivating factor in his life.


