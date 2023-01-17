A first-grader beamed with satisfaction as he stared at a spelling test on which his teacher had written a large “100 = A+ GOOD WORK”.
The boy could not wait to show this to his Mom and Dad because he knew it would please them. You could just imagine him riding home on the bus, hardly able to wait for the moment when his parents would express their excitement with how well he had done! His desire to make Mom and Dad happy was obviously a very important motivating factor in his life.
In (2 Timothy 2:3), Paul used the image of a soldier who serves with single-minded devotion to please his commanding officer. He wanted Timothy to know the supreme reason for serving God, even when the going gets tough. Wholehearted devotion, marked by hard work and careful attention to God’s rules, brings the greatest glory to the Lord when it comes from a yielded and loving heart.
In His humanity, our Savior, Jesus Christ, desired that the prospect of a cruel death and of becoming the sin-offering for all mankind would pass from Him. Nevertheless, He prayed, “Not my will, but Yours, be done” (Luke 22:42). Jesus’ supreme motive was a desire to please His Father. That should be our incentive too.
~ In all I think and say and do, I long, O God, to honor You; But may my highest motive be, to love the Christ who died for me. —- D. De Haan
Remember: Others see what we do, but God sees why we do it!
(Colossians 1:10) “… walk worthy of the Lord, fully pleasing Him, being fruitful in every good work”.