Rob Barron

The local news reported that a mother is devastated because her 21-year-old son, who had always seemed like an upright young man, had been arrested for dealing drugs. Also in the community, the parents and siblings of a 15-year-old are grieving because he was killed in an automobile accident. And an aged friend is heartbroken because her closest friend whom she depended on more than all others, died from cancer.

People who are hurting, all have a common need: the comfort that comes from trusting God! They need to be assured that tragedy and grief are not a mark of God’s disfavor, but that He weeps with them, He loves them, and He will never leave those who are His (Hebrews 13:5).


