The local news reported that a mother is devastated because her 21-year-old son, who had always seemed like an upright young man, had been arrested for dealing drugs. Also in the community, the parents and siblings of a 15-year-old are grieving because he was killed in an automobile accident. And an aged friend is heartbroken because her closest friend whom she depended on more than all others, died from cancer.
People who are hurting, all have a common need: the comfort that comes from trusting God! They need to be assured that tragedy and grief are not a mark of God’s disfavor, but that He weeps with them, He loves them, and He will never leave those who are His (Hebrews 13:5).
Eliphaz said to Job; “Your words have upheld him who was stumbling, and you have strengthened feeble knees” (Job 4:4). Job earned this tribute despite his own deep suffering. And when we offer comfort to sorrowing and suffering people, we not only emulate Job --- we emulate Jesus Christ.
In the midst of a host of hurting people, each one of us can reach out and become a comforter like Job. Let’s ask God to make our hearts tender enough to support and strengthen those who are hurting.
Let us reach out and give our love to the loveless, reach out and make a home for the homeless, reach out and shed God’s light in the darkness, reach out and let the smile of God touch others through you.
God doesn’t comfort us just to make us comfortable, but to make us comforters! (2 Corinthians 1:3-4