Rob Barron

Walking past my car one hot summer day, I heard a frantic chirping inside, and upon investigation I found a bird beating its wings against the slightly rolled down window. Had it not cried and squawked, I would not have heard it. But its plaintive note prompted me to open the door wide and the bird flew out to liberty.

The bird was in a strange place for a bird to be; and Jonah also found himself in a strange place for a human being. Because of his disobedience, Jonah was cast into the sea, then swallowed by a great fish and trapped in its belly. Although it was Jonah’s own fault that he was there, God was also there to hear Jonah’s prayer. And when he confessed, God delivered him!


