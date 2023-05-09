Bobbi Fuller

Bobbi Fuller

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Warmer weather can make us feel inspired to do some spring cleaning such as deep scrubbing the oven, sorting out closets, and even washing our windows. A clean home has been shown to have a direct physical health benefit as well. Research has confirmed that how you feel about your home environment can have an effect on your stress levels. Cortisol is a chemical that our bodies produce to help regulate stress. Keeping a clean and uncluttered home has been shown to lower cortisol levels and help reduce stress.

Can we apply this same “spring cleaning” philosophy to our physical bodies? Of course! Here are a few suggestions for some personal spring cleaning:


The information provided is for educational purposes only, and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnoses, or treatment. Check with your health care provider for any questions.

Recommended for you

Load comments