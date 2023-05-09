Warmer weather can make us feel inspired to do some spring cleaning such as deep scrubbing the oven, sorting out closets, and even washing our windows. A clean home has been shown to have a direct physical health benefit as well. Research has confirmed that how you feel about your home environment can have an effect on your stress levels. Cortisol is a chemical that our bodies produce to help regulate stress. Keeping a clean and uncluttered home has been shown to lower cortisol levels and help reduce stress.
Can we apply this same “spring cleaning” philosophy to our physical bodies? Of course! Here are a few suggestions for some personal spring cleaning:
Cleanse: Many of you may have heard of trendy body cleanses that promise to clear out nasty toxins. While there is merit to cleaning up the type of foods we eat, there are possible side effects for some of these cleanses that may be unnecessary, or even unsafe. At the most basic level, our bodies are pretty good at detoxifying and cleaning out the bad stuff. Our liver and kidneys are great natural detoxifiers.
Eat More Plants: We can naturally cleanse our bodies by eating more plants. Fiber is a naturally occurring cleanser found in plants. Foods such as fruits, vegetables, nuts, seeds, legumes, and whole grains, contain great sources of fiber. As an added bonus, many of these plant foods contain antioxidants that may help with neutralizing free radicals that have been found to be detrimental to our cells and molecules, such as DNA and proteins. Some people may need to add fiber slowly to their diets as adding too much at once may cause stomach and gut upset.
Limit Ultra-Processed Foods: While you are aiming to eat more real, whole foods that are fiber rich, think about ways to reduce, or even eliminate, highly processed foods. Foods such as candy, fried foods, sodas, chips, and processed meats tend to be lower in nutrients and fiber and higher in sugar, fat, and salt.
Water: Drinking enough water is essential to our spring cleaning routines. As mentioned previously, our liver and kidneys are critical in filtering toxins. Our organs need a sufficient amount of water to keep functioning at their best levels. Drinking water also helps with mental and cognitive performance.
Breathing: Yes, many of us take breathing for granted. However, have you ever really stopped to focus on your breathing? Breathing is an important activity that impacts how you think and how you feel. Focused breathing can call on your parasympathetic nervous system to help initiate relaxation, and take in more oxygen. Make it a point to take a few breaks throughout the day to focus on your breathing by sitting up straight and tall, take in a deep inhale through your nose and slowly exhale through your mouth.
Just like tackling a large cleaning project at home, you may want to take it a step at a time. Find something in this list that appeals to you and start to implement it right away (focused breathing anyone?). Once you have incorporated one of these ideas, add another. Soon you will have your own personal spring cleaning routine in place and feel better for it!
The information provided is for educational purposes only, and does not substitute for professional medical advice, diagnoses, or treatment. Check with your health care provider for any questions.