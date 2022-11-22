...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...An extended period of stagnant air, with light winds and
little vertical mixing. A cold frontal passage late tonight will
bring brief improvement to the stagnant conditions but will
worsen again Thursday and Friday with the return of upper level
ridge.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...Until 5 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
&&
Do you know what kind of estate plan your parents have, if any? And conversely, do your kids know what your wishes are in the event of your death or incapacity? Beginning a conversation with your elderly parents or with your children about planning to prepare for eventual incapacity and death can be a very difficult thing to do.
The holidays can be a great time to begin the conversation and discuss wishes, desires, and completing a solid estate plan together. You may find out that your parents have a plan that includes a living trust and reflects their current needs and desires. However, frequently, parents set up a plan when they have young children at home, and the documents sit in their home or safe deposit box with no updating. This can be dangerous. Has your or your loved one’s estate plan been kept up to date? Does it reflect the current needs and circumstances of their loved ones, including you? Has the plan been updated for changes in the law? Does it reflect the newest planning strategies?
Why am I making a big deal out of this? I regularly review estate plans, including living trust plans that contain multiple defects. These defects are not minor. They are often the kind that will cause unnecessary expenses, unnecessary court proceedings, attorney fees, taxes, and exposures to creditors and ex-spouses.
To help you get the conversation started this holiday season, here are five points you should raise with your family members:
1. Are healthcare and living trust documents properly updated for the federal law called “HIPAA”?
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
2. What steps have been taken to protect inheritances from divorces, lawsuits, creditors and government claims?
3. Does the living trust contain the right planning strategy to avoid unnecessary paperwork and fees for the survivor of a married relationship?
4. Have you adequately protected assets and prepared for the costs of long-term care?
5. What kind of incapacity plan is in place? In other words, who will make medical decisions for an incompetent person, and how will the person receive care?
Start the conversation and get answers to your and their questions now.