Do you know what kind of estate plan your parents have, if any? And conversely, do your kids know what your wishes are in the event of your death or incapacity? Beginning a conversation with your elderly parents or with your children about planning to prepare for eventual incapacity and death can be a very difficult thing to do.

The holidays can be a great time to begin the conversation and discuss wishes, desires, and completing a solid estate plan together. You may find out that your parents have a plan that includes a living trust and reflects their current needs and desires. However, frequently, parents set up a plan when they have young children at home, and the documents sit in their home or safe deposit box with no updating. This can be dangerous. Has your or your loved one’s estate plan been kept up to date? Does it reflect the current needs and circumstances of their loved ones, including you? Has the plan been updated for changes in the law? Does it reflect the newest planning strategies?


