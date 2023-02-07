Rob Barron

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The ancient sport of falconry used trained hawks or falcons in the pursuit of wild game. When the “educated predator” was allowed to fly, however, it often flew too high for human eyes to see. So a hunter often carried a small caged bird called a Shrike. By watching the antics of the little bird, the man could always tell where his hawk was, for the shrike instinctively feared the predator and cocked its head to keep it in view.

We desperately need an alert perception similar to that of the shrike to detect our spiritual enemy. Our adversary, Satan, “walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour” (1 Peter 5:8). Our responsibility, according to the apostle Peter, is to “be sober and vigilant”. In other words, we are to be always on the alert!


Recommended for you

Load comments