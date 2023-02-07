The ancient sport of falconry used trained hawks or falcons in the pursuit of wild game. When the “educated predator” was allowed to fly, however, it often flew too high for human eyes to see. So a hunter often carried a small caged bird called a Shrike. By watching the antics of the little bird, the man could always tell where his hawk was, for the shrike instinctively feared the predator and cocked its head to keep it in view.
We desperately need an alert perception similar to that of the shrike to detect our spiritual enemy. Our adversary, Satan, “walks about like a roaring lion, seeking whom he may devour” (1 Peter 5:8). Our responsibility, according to the apostle Peter, is to “be sober and vigilant”. In other words, we are to be always on the alert!
It would be nice if God had a giant siren to warn us of an attack by the devil. But He doesn’t operate that way. Instead, we must read God’s Word, the Bible regularly, meditate on its truths, maintain a prayerful attitude throughout the day, and be filled with the Holy Spirit. Only then will we be sensitive to an imminent assault by the evil one, and be armed by the armor of God to meet it (Ephesians 6:11).
Is your spiritual “SHRIKE SYSTEM” working?
“The devil is clever, deceiving us all, He cunningly causes many to fall; But we his sly methods are sure to discern by making God’s warnings our daily concern.” — D. De Haan