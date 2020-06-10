There are three weeks until the Fourth of July, but if you can't wait to celebrate the Stars and Stripes with floating the river and fireworks, there’s another holiday you can celebrate before then.
That holiday is Flag Day, an annual celebration held on June 14 to commemorate America's flag.
The holiday celebrates the adoption of the national flag in 1777 by the Continental Congress. In 1916, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed June 14 as Flag Day, and in 1949, Congress passed legislation establishing it as day of observance. The day inspires parades, essay contests and other community events across the country to show support for America and its service members.
Why red, white and blue? To the original members of the Continental Congress, red stood for hardiness and courage, white for purity and innocence, and blue for vigilance and justice.
Why thirteen stars and stripes? They represented the thirteen American colonies which rallied around the new flag in their fight against the British for self-governance.
The thirteen colonies included Connecticut, Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia.
To this day, thirteen stripes still commemorate the original colonies. Instead of thirteen stars, today the number of stars on the US flag has grown to 50, representing every state in the Union.
With the current state of the country, there is no better time to think about the Flag and what it stands for.
Here are five ways to make your Flag Day particularly meaningful:
1. Learn the proper way to display and handle the flag
Flag Day is actually part of a larger patriotic celebration -- Flag Week -- during which police stations, fire departments and schools are urged to display the flag and government buildings are required to. You can join in by flying the red, white and blue outside your home. Just be aware that flag etiquette requires that no other flag can be flown higher than the national flag and that the flag cannot touch the ground or any surfaces beneath it.
2. Enjoy a parade
Flag Day parades, concerts and other events are usually held across the country to celebrate the holiday. Many towns also are hosting events to commemorate veterans and military families. All these events need volunteers, so make your Flag Day meaningful by pitching in and helping. Or perhaps create your own little neighborhood parade.
3. Visit a history museum
Look into programming at your local museum and educate yourself about the day's cultural significance.
4. Pay your respects
Visit the Emmett cemetery or maybe a veterans' memorial or monument -- to commemorate fallen soldiers.
5. Pick your favorite state or alternative flag
The current US flag, with its 13 stripes and 50 stars, has been around more than 50 years. But before that, people got creative with their flag interpretations. Have your kids draw the flag or even make their own!