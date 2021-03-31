There are many dog breeds that are bred to guard livestock. I spent a few days in the 70’s following a shepherd and his crew learning how his Great Pyrenees lived and worked with sheep.
These wonderful dogs lived in the sheep pens as a puppy, sleeping and eating their ration of dog food among the sheep. I was instructed not to touch them or interact as they were working!
I witnessed hundreds of sheep crossing a bridge in the foothills and after they all got through, a lamb got lost. I watched this gentle dog push the lamb along until mom and baby were united.
The Border Collie herders did not treat the Pyrenees as a dog, they were herded along like the sheep.
The Great Pyrenees was bred to be left alone and guard sheep in mountain valleys; therefore, the reason for its independence.
That doesn’t mean the breed is only meant to be a working dog.
Many people have them as house pets and they are shown in many American Kennel Club dog shows. But you can’t ignore their history.
They were developed to be a livestock guardian and have been used since ancient times to protect flocks from wolves, bears, and human foes. The Great Pyrenees was utilized heavily by the farmers in the Pyrenees Mountains of Europe which form the border between France and Spain.
Fossils of the Great Pyrenees have been found in the region and dated to between 1800 B.C. and 1000 B.C. Experts think the breed probably evolved from white mountain dogs that originated in Asia
During World War II, the Great Pyrenees was used to bring supplies of artillery over the Pyrenees Mountains in between Spain and France. Their ability to pull is nothing short of amazing .
The Great Pyrenees are not a highly active breed. When working, they will patrol their territory but tend to conserve their energy for fending off whatever may threaten their flock.
Moderate exercise such as walks with their owner will help keep them healthy and happy. The breed also exercises mind and body by participating in canine activities such as obedience trials and cart-pulling. Not too many local dog events offer cart pulling events. Might be worth some research.
In 1971 I taught two of my dogs to pull my kids in a cart. It is great exercise and very enjoyable. High energy dogs can benefit from this type of exercise .
These giant dogs were bred to be independent thinkers, to work without guidance watching and protecting their flock.
Although they are intelligent, standard obedience training will be met with great indifference. Nonetheless, early socialization and puppy training classes are recommended to help give the Pup a good start in becoming a well-adjusted, well-mannered companion.
A high-quality dry dog food that is low-protein and specially formulated for large breeds is a good idea. The breed is susceptible to bloat, or gastric dilatation-volvulus (GDV), where the stomach distends and twists. The causes of bloat aren’t fully understood, but experts agree that multiple, small meals per day and preventing vigorous exercise around mealtimes may help reduce the chances of it happening.
