I am the first to say that I am no savvy techno hipster. As a matter of fact, my name is Amy and I am an inept techno goober. I realize the first step is admitting I have a problem.

But I am not without resources! Isn’t one of the benefits of raising children, being able to get help from an in-house electronic geek? Download an Ap? Pay by Venmo? Video chat? MIA!! PJ!! I am as basic as you can get when it comes to my cell phone. I make phone calls, text, private message people, take photos, and listen to music–that’s me — the bare essentials for this Baby Boomer. Ask me to perform anything more, and I will give you my special ‘deer-in-the-headlights’ stare.


