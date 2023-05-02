I am the first to say that I am no savvy techno hipster. As a matter of fact, my name is Amy and I am an inept techno goober. I realize the first step is admitting I have a problem.
But I am not without resources! Isn’t one of the benefits of raising children, being able to get help from an in-house electronic geek? Download an Ap? Pay by Venmo? Video chat? MIA!! PJ!! I am as basic as you can get when it comes to my cell phone. I make phone calls, text, private message people, take photos, and listen to music–that’s me — the bare essentials for this Baby Boomer. Ask me to perform anything more, and I will give you my special ‘deer-in-the-headlights’ stare.
However, I remember a time when I was actually adept at the technology we had way back in the dark ages, before the world was high-definition, before personal computers, cell phones, iPads, Kindles, and earbuds. In the 1980s, when the home answering machine was the way to leave a message, I had a ball expressing myself by recording just the right outgoing message on mine.
Can you relate? I would do impressions, add sound effects, play background music, time animals meowing, barking or squawking. Family, friends, telemarketers, and wrong number dialers would call and be treated to Ethel Merman belting out a show tune, Billie Holiday mumbling the blues, or a dame from the 1930’s talking jive. “Well ain’t you the bees knees. I’m out on account of I’m takin’ a powder, so spill your story, morning glory. But you gotta wait for the boop boop de beep!”
Little did the callers realize that it took approximately 17 attempts to perfect the 15 second message that I had recorded. The goal, on my part at least, was that any caller might be happy to leave a message, and, dare I say, entertained by it. On the other side of this was, if you called someone who had an answering machine, you had to think fast to leave your message.
Sometimes, 20 seconds was all the time you had to say “Hithisisme,Ihave2ticketstoseeRaidersoftheLostArk.I’llswingbyandpickyouupat7andwe’llgrababitetoeatafterward.I’llhonktwicebecauseIcanneverfindaparkingspot.Ohbytheway,guesswhoIsawattheBEEEEEEEEPPPPP.
We have all been cut off by the beep while leaving a message, haven’t we? And fess up, at one time or another, we’ve called right back to leave part 2 of that message. There was no delete button or do-overs back then. Ugh!
Today, people rarely call my landline. They reach out by text or email. But no matter, I still have my bright yellow Pacific Bell rotary phone hanging on the wall (for decoration). I do have a message machine, but Ethel Merman has definitely left the building. My memories of being at the cutting edge of home technology, way back when, is something I will treasure.
I can tell that my family isn’t convinced of my former techno prowess when I say that I was living large and in charge, like I’m making it all up. But I know better. You can bet your sweet patootie, so ring-a-ding ding, you snazzy thing!