The writer of Ecclesiastes said that pleasure, material possessions, and even great knowledge … do not bring lasting satisfaction. Jesus went even further. He said that a person who possesses everything this world has to offer but doesn’t prepare for eternity is spiritually destitute. (Luke 9:25) “What profit is it to a man if he gains the whole world, and is himself destroyed or lost?” We all need more than fun, finances, and fame to be fulfilled.
In thinking about this, one might consider some prominent people who had committed suicide. One was a baseball star, several were entertainers, and two had inherited great wealth. Perhaps you know of others. I also recall a highly esteemed scholar and his wife who both took a lethal overdose of drugs when they learned that she had terminal cancer. These people had failed to find meaning in their existence.
Because we were created in God’s image (Genesis 1:27), our lives do have meaning for both time and eternity. God made us for His glory and placed us on earth to honor Him. We have the remarkable ability to reflect on Him and on eternity.
Believing that Jesus died for our sins and rose from the grave meets our need for meaning. Salvation brings assurance that we’re forgiven. We have an eternal purpose and the hope of Heaven. This is enough to bring deep peace and joy into our lives.
Have you found this to be so? Perhaps you’re looking for that elusive sense of satisfaction. To find it, one must hold loosely to the things on earth. “Set your affection on things above, not on things on the earth” (Colossians 3:2).