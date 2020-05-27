A friend of mine has what is called Nigerian Dwarf goats.
Since I am familiar with the dairy goat, I decided to gather some information. My children were in 4H many years ago and they showed their goats at the Gem County fair .
Some of these Nigerian goats are just plain fun!
As with goats in general the female is called a doe, the male is a buck and the youngsters are kids!
The Nigerian dwarf was brought to United States from West Africa in the 1950’s. It seems since then these little goats have been quite popular for milk production and companionship animals.
Nigerian Dwarf goats are best known for their even tempers and gentle, playful personalities. Due to these great qualities and their small size, they have made a name for themselves as a family pet. They are easily trained and wonderful with children, making them attractive to youth or first-timers participating in 4-H or FFA clubs! I can’t wait to see the two-pound babies and watch them play “goat games.”
The gestation period is between 145 to 153 days and does usually have between three or four kids at a time. However, it’s not uncommon for this number to be five or more. Nigerian Dwarf goats generally have easy births with few problems and kids are born at an average of around two pounds. When cared for properly, the Nigerian Dwarf goat can have a lifespan of between 12 and 14 years.
I discovered that the Nigerian Dwarf are found all over the world today. Does stand between 16 and 21 inches tall at the withers and bucks can grow to be 23.5 inches tall at the withers. These goats weigh between 60 and 80 pounds, on average, and because they come in a variety of color combinations, you can assemble a distinctive and beautiful herd.
Just as with any goat, adequate fencing is another requirement since a miniature goat can be quite the escape artist.
Among the dairy breeds, Nigerian Dwarf goat milk has the highest levels of butterfat. Total milk per day is about one and a half quarts.
The milk has about 6 – 10% butterfat, as opposed to approximately 2 – 6% for other breeds. Since butterfat is what gives milk its sweet flavor, it must be a preferred coffee creamer above all others!
