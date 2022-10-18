One day a mouse looked through the crack in the wall to see the farmer and his wife opening a package. “What food this might contain?” – The mouse wondered. He was then devastated to discover that it was a MOUSETRAP. Retreating to the farmyard, the mouse proclaimed this warning: “There is a mousetrap in the house! There is a mousetrap in the house!” The chicken clucked and scratched, raised her head and said, “Mr. Mouse, I can tell that this is a grave concern to you, but it is of no consequence to me. I cannot be bothered by it”. The mouse then turned to the pig and said, “There is a mousetrap in the house! There is a mousetrap in the house!” The pig sympathized, but said, “I am very sorry, Mr. Mouse, but there is nothing I can do about it. But, be assured you are in my prayers”. The mouse then turned to the cow and said, “There is a mousetrap in the house! There is a mousetrap in the house!” The cow said, “Wow, Mr. Mouse, I’m sorry to hear that, but it’s no skin off my nose”. So, the mouse returned to the house, head down and dejected, ready to face the farmers mousetrap … Alone.
That very night, a sound was heard throughout the house — — the sound of a mousetrap catching its prey. The farmer’s wife rushed to see what was caught. In the darkness, she did not see it. It was a venomous snake whose tail was caught in the trap. The snake then bit the farmer’s wife. The farmer rushed her to the hospital. When she returned home she still had a fever. Everyone knows you treat a fever with fresh CHICKEN soup. So the farmer took his hatchet to the farmyard for the soup’s main ingredient: But his wife’s sickness continued.
Friends and neighbors came to sit with her around the clock so that the farmer could get some work done on the farm. To feed them, the farmer butchered the PIG. But, alas, the farmer’s wife did not get well … she died. So many people came for her funeral that the farmer had the COW slaughtered to provide enough meat for all of them for the funeral luncheon. And the mouse looked upon it all from the crack in the wall with great sadness.
So, the next time you hear someone is facing a problem and you think it doesn’t concern you, remember — — When one of us is threatened, we are all at risk! We are all involved in this journey called life. We must keep an eye out for one another and make an extra effort to encourage one another.
n Hebrews 3:13 – “But exhort one another daily, while it is called Today; lest any of you be hardened by the deceitfulness of sin”.