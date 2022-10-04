“If you fail to plan, your plan will fail.”
I am not sure who to credit this quote to, but it could have been 1) Henry Ford with his Edsel; 2) Coca Cola and their “New Coke;” or 3) the man in charge of stocking lifeboats aboard the Titanic. But chances are they didn’t make a very good list.
My mind still functions, thank goodness, but it’s not equipped to retain everything I need to do in a day, that’s why I am pro-lists.
My mother used to say “And now, for my next act!” Then she would check her list, and after 1980, would use those pale yellow Post-It notes to write reminders to herself and stick them on the outside of her purse. You know it’s important if you write it on a Post-It note. Sticky notes are individual item lists, but my favorite lists are long lists.
I am a list maker. I’m a realist, an idealist and an evangelist when it comes to lists. And if I start a new day without a list, I become listless. Each night, I write out my to-do list for the next day.
Just so I feel that I will accomplish at least one thing, the first item will either be to 1) wake up, or 2) make a to-do list. I’m not kidding! It gives me great pleasure to cross something off my list.
If I don’t write something down that I need to do, it will be forgotten — lost in the windmills of my mind.
But the world is made up of lists, really! I bet the music composer Franz Liszt had a list. Hall & Oates had a kiss on their list. Do you listen to music on your phone? What’s on your playlist?
Do you want to go to the party? If you are on the A-list, you will probably be on the short list that will put you on the guest list…..that is if you are on their contact list.
A big list might be your bucket list. If there are things you would like to try or places you’d like to go to, people to meet, you need to start a bucket list so that you can get them accomplished.
You might first have to check your inventory list to make sure you’re not on the wrong list (the doo doo list). I aim to be on the top of the list and not on the bottom of the list. Worse yet would be not making the list. Or be blacklisted.
Of course, a common list is the shopping list. This is the semifinalist of lists. And it’s not pleasant if you forgot your list and wander aimlessly through the aisles wondering what ingredients you need to buy to make Chicken Divan.
But the most popular list maker of all time is that big jolly feller himself, Santa Claus. Not only does he make a list, but he checks it twice, and then has a sub-list to mark off if you are naughty or nice. What a pro!
I have lists of my own that I have saved just to look back on how much effort was involved in putting together an important life event or project I was doing. I have kept a list of my mother’s that I hold dear. It is her list of preparing Thanksgiving dinner for our family. It was jotted down on the back of an envelope, probably as she sat at our kitchen table whilst drinking a cup of Nescafe and smoking a Virginia Slims gasper. That list would have made a great tattoo. It would have been as long as her arm. She was a specialist with the Thanksgiving list.
So I invite you all, become an enlistee–make a list.