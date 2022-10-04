Amy O'Leary mug 22

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


“If you fail to plan, your plan will fail.”

I am not sure who to credit this quote to, but it could have been 1) Henry Ford with his Edsel; 2) Coca Cola and their “New Coke;” or 3) the man in charge of stocking lifeboats aboard the Titanic. But chances are they didn’t make a very good list.

Recommended for you

Load comments