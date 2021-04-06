You are what you eat, and now that I have been watching what I eat, I hope that I have changed my dietary habits for good. I mean, I feel better, and I know eating healthy is better for me, but it’s taken some time to adjust.
Before, I was used to eating whatever I wanted without really thinking about it. Now I have to plan and prepare my meals, and while I hope I’ve mastered that, I still think about food. A lot.
Here’s what I mean — even though certain foods no longer touch my lips, they still weigh heavy on my mind. I think I have an unhealthy obsession talking about foods I no longer eat. I didn’t realize it until I wrote an old friend a letter. It went something like this...
Dear Sugar Pie:
I got your letter, and you are the sweetest friend a girl could have...with a cherry on top!
Because of your letter of recommendation, I got the job and can now bring home the bacon. I thought they only wanted me part time, but it’s a full time position — I got the whole enchilada. And I won’t be working for peanuts!
I don’t mean to sound cheesy, but you can have your cake and eat it too! And I proved it. Just like you said I would. I wasn’t chicken and I didn’t waffle on my demands. My new boss must have thought I was nuts...crackers...a total Fruit Loop! But I told him, I saw the glass of chocolate milk as half full, not half empty, so he knew I wasn’t full of beans. I was cool as a cucumber. You really helped me when I was in a pickle. Thanks again, honey bun! But enough about me...
How did your date with beefy Brian go? Does he still melt your heart like butter? Did you wear your lime green dress? The one that makes your tummy look flat as a pancake? I’m so happy you got rid of that couch potato you were dating, but that’s the way the cookie crumbles.
Everything he said sounded fishy! When I think of all the times you should have given him a knuckle sandwich. He was a bad egg. Oh, by the way, I made you a cd of all our favorite bands from back in the day. I put songs by Ambrosia, Bread, Meatloaf, The Black Eyed Peas, Vanilla Ice, The Spice Girls, and Peaches & Herb on it. You’ll love it!
Well, I’ve got to make like a banana and split...Cheerio!
P.S. Holy Guacamole! Did you hear that my old car was involved in an accident? It was t-boned but no one was hurt. No need to cry over spilled milk. That car was such a lemon.
P.P.S. I have to spill the beans...My niece has a bun in the oven. She is such a peach, and I am happy as a clam about it.