It was on May 25, 2020 when the world saw George Floyd die at the hands of four Minneapolis police officers. It was the same day that black people’s pain was felt all across the world, pain that appears to have caused the re-awakening of America to happen -- ultimately leading to worldwide riots and protests to occur for days on end.
It seems that Juneteenth, also known as the “official” end of slavery, couldn’t have come at a better time. In many ways, Juneteenth represents how freedom and justice in the U.S. has always been delayed for black people. 155-years-later and it appears that black people are still trapped, stereotyped and living with the pain and mistreatment that their ancestors went through. Yes, they have freedom, but what is freedom when there are terms, conditions and stipulations that accompany it.
It’s time for America to realize that racism is still alive and the mistreatment of black people didn’t just end on June 19, 1865, also known as “Juneteenth.” It has continued living and being passed on, generation after generation. It’s time for America to wake up and truly grapple with its legacy of slavery. To come face to face with the fact that it never truly ended on that June day and to understand the effects it has on black people.
“I don’t want to see stores looted or even burned. But African Americans have been living in a burning building for many years, choking on the smoke as the flames burn closer and closer. Racism in America is like dust in the air. It seems invisible — even if you’re choking on it — until you let the sun in. Then you see it’s everywhere. As long as we keep shining that light, we have a chance of cleaning it wherever it lands,” said Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.
While Juneteenth day celebrates and symbolizes the end of slavery in the United States, it also showcases how little along we have come as a country when it the topic of equality comes up.
President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on September 22, 1862. It was not until June 19, 1865 that all slaves were finally freed. That concluding event was when General Gordon Granger rode into Galveston, Texas with his troops and issued Order Number 3 which finally freed the last of the slaves.
General Order Number 3
One of General Granger’s first orders of business was to read to the people of Texas, General Order Number 3 which began most significantly with:
"The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free. This involves an absolute equality of rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired laborer."
The reactions to this profound news ranged from pure shock to immediate jubilation. While many lingered to learn of this new employer to employee relationship, many left before these offers were completely off the lips of their former 'masters' - attesting to the varying conditions on the plantations and the realization of freedom. Even with nowhere to go, many felt that leaving the plantation would be their first grasp of freedom.
North was a logical destination and for many it represented true freedom, while the desire to reach family members in neighboring states drove some into Louisiana, Arkansas and Oklahoma. Settling into these new areas as free men and women brought on new realities and the challenges of establishing a heretofore non-existent status for black people in America.
Recounting the memories of that great day in June of 1865 and its festivities would serve as motivation as well as a release from the growing pressures encountered in their new territory. The celebration of June 19th was coined "Juneteenth" and grew with more participation from descendants.
The Juneteenth celebration was a time for reassuring each other, for praying and for gathering remaining family members.
Ironically, while Juneteenth has become the most prominent Emancipation Day holiday in the U.S., it commemorates a smaller moment that remains relatively obscure. It doesn’t mark the signing of the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation, which technically freed slaves in the rebelling Confederate states, nor does it commemorate the December 1865 ratification of the 13th Amendment, which enshrined the end of slavery into the Constitution. Instead, it marks the moment when emancipation finally reached those in the deepest parts of the former Confederacy.
The decades after the end of the war would see a wave of lynching, imprisonment, and Jim Crow laws take root. What followed was the disproportionate impact of mass incarceration, discriminatory housing policies, and a lack of economic investment. And now, as national attention remain focused on acts of police violence and various racial profiling incidents, it is clear that while progress has been made in black America’s 155 years out of bondage, considerable barriers continue to impede that progress. Barriers like police brutality and a deep seeded sense of privilege by those who are not black.
But the issue at hand here is no longer black vs. white, but right vs. wrong. It’s institutional racism and the black community has had enough. 400 years of oppression has come and gone and nothing has changed.
It is no longer okay to hide behind excuses or not knowing better. We have to do better and be better. Educate yourself and have uncomfortable conversations.
Read books on slavery, watch documentaries on Netflix, listen to the “1619” podcast, talk to your family about the generational racism that has been passed down to you, teach your children that every skin color is made equal in the image of God.
Don’t hide behind your white privilege, but rather, use it to speak up for the injustices done to black people. In honor of Juneteenth, use your privilege to help and protect those who don’t have it. Honor the black people in your life by stepping up. Honor the black people in your life by researching, education and addressing anti-blackness within yourself, your home, family and community. Honor black lives by aiding in dismantling the systems of violence and oppression used against them. Honor black life by protecting it.
Remember, silence is complicity. Privilege is a currency — spend it.