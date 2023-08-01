Amy O'Leary mug 22

One of the biggest movies this summer is ‘Barbie.’ I want to see it and see what all the hype is about, but I thought I would wait a while to let the lines die down so I won’t have to sit in a crowded theater. When I look up at the screen, I want to concentrate on the doll that I spent so much of my childhood playing with, not the person behind me kicking the back of my chair or the loud popcorn eater in front of me.

I have early memories of playing with Barbie when I was four. I was sitting on the floor of the bedroom I shared with my sister and I can still see the entire floor being covered with Barbie dolls, Barbie clothes, Barbie accessories and Barbie cases. It was a Mattel natural disaster and I remember thinking, “This is going to take forever to put this mountain of garments away.”


