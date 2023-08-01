One of the biggest movies this summer is ‘Barbie.’ I want to see it and see what all the hype is about, but I thought I would wait a while to let the lines die down so I won’t have to sit in a crowded theater. When I look up at the screen, I want to concentrate on the doll that I spent so much of my childhood playing with, not the person behind me kicking the back of my chair or the loud popcorn eater in front of me.
I have early memories of playing with Barbie when I was four. I was sitting on the floor of the bedroom I shared with my sister and I can still see the entire floor being covered with Barbie dolls, Barbie clothes, Barbie accessories and Barbie cases. It was a Mattel natural disaster and I remember thinking, “This is going to take forever to put this mountain of garments away.”
But Barbie was worth it. And what I loved most was changing her outfits and playing with her hair. (Barbie Fact #1: The best selling Barbie was The Totally Hair Barbie from 1992. She had ‘the longest hair ever!’ and she even came with a tube of Dep Styling Gel.) And Barbie was the perfect size for a little girl — 11.5” tall, so she was easy to handle. One arm up to wave to Ken, both legs out to do the splits when the mood struck, and a turn of the head to look both ways before crossing the bedroom carpet.
I wasn’t so concerned with her bosoms. I knew she had to have those to keep her strapless dresses from falling down. But I felt the biggest cross that Barbie had to bear was that she had to wear high heels all the time, because she had foot issues. But then, Dolly Parton (my queen) also wears high heels all the time. (Barbie Fact #2: There was a Dolly doll similar to Barbie, but it wasn’t made by Mattel. It was a Backwoods Barbie from the Double D Ranch, with big hair, etc.)
The Barbies I first played with were the originals; the old G.O.A.T.s with black short bouffant hair, lots of eye makeup, stoic expression. She reminded me of my mother, not some young hipster. But no matter, she came with a boat load of clothes and so any chance I got, I’d put her in a new outfit.
She may have woken up in pajamas, but she ate breakfast in a flowered dress, cleaned the house in pedal pushers, and watched soap operas in a ball gown.
I was given my very own Barbie in 1971. She was a Live Action Barbie meaning that she had bendable elbows and knees, and she wore a groovy top and matching bell bottoms with a faux suede headband, belt and bracelets with long fringe so that when she was put in her stand, which rocked back and forth, she would appear to be dancing. Far out!
That Barbie grew out of her dancing phase, got her hair cut short and we lost touch. (Barbie Fact #3: Barbie was “born” in the fictional town of Willows, Wisconsin and her full name is Barbara Millicent Roberts. Who knew?)
I made many of my Barbie’s clothes, some furniture and when I was ten, Santa brought me a Barbie Country Camper and I was living the dream right along with Barbie. She had wheels, a kitchenette, and two plastic sleeping bags — life didn’t get much better than that.
Today, Barbie has it all. A dreamhouse, a plane, cars, a taco truck, a veterinarian’s office — you name it, Barbie has it.
She has also become very diverse, not only coming out with dolls with disabilities, but celebrity dolls, career dolls (astronaut, doctor, journalist, Madam President) and there was even a pregnant Midge. (Barbie Fact #4: Twiggy was the first celebrity to have a doll in her likeness.)
I would be amused if a Barbie came out in my likeness. She would have to have gray hair, bags under her eyes and a foot soaker for these tired feet. Oh well, I cannot wait to see my old friend on the big screen.