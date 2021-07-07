It’s hot! How hot is it, you ask? It is so hot that 2 fire hydrants are fighting over a dog. Jokes aside, we are in the dog days of summer and I feel like the honorary poster child. Because of the 100+ degree temperatures, I am literally hot stuff (finally!) and I give new meaning to the term ‘hot mess.’ I will also answer to ‘hot and bothered.’
I told my family that I was in a very meaningful and new relationship...with the air conditioner. I know this heat wave will be over soon, but for now I’m just trying to beat the heat. I will say that some days are easier than others to go to work in a nice, air conditioned building.
Many years ago, when we first moved to Gem County, I decided it would be a good idea to paint the upstairs bedrooms of Casa O’Leary. It was a long, hot summer and ours is a very old home that had no central air at the time. I remember it well — it was July and as I stirred the dusty rose and cornflower blue cans of paint, I thought it would be a quick summertime project to decorate the kiddo’s bedrooms.
Oh naivety, thy name is Amy. I was sweating bullets within the first ten minutes, rolling on those pretty colors. I’m telling you, it was like a sauna up there.
Since then, I believe this old bag of bones has adjusted to the climate in The Valley of Plenty, but that first summer was a doozy. It wasn’t quite as hot as the day I moved to Texas. That day showed 112 degrees on the barometer--too hot to go for a swim. Or cook. Or do just about anything.
Growing up, our old house didn’t have air conditioning, and the family station wagon may have had it, but my mother never turned it on. We’d roll down all the windows including the little side vent windows and let the hot air circulate. I can still remember sticking to those vinyl seats.
Back then, summertime meant running in the sprinklers or swimming at the high school pool or going to watch a double feature at the State Theater, but my favorite escape from the heat was to go to the library. It was cool and quiet and I’d get lost in the stacks of books.
When it was too hot to play outside, my sister and I would sew. We would spread out our pattern pieces and fabric on the dining room table and take turns using our grandmother’s sewing machine. We would pile a stack of albums on the family hi-fi and stitch away for hours.
But summertime also meant catching up on soap operas on TV. I remember watching Ryan’s Hope, All My Children, One Life to Live and General Hospital. Every Friday meant a cliffhanger.
No binge watching back then. I can still remember the summer my sister and mother and I hung wallpaper in our bedroom. We turned on my sister’s radio, stirred up the sticky paste and hung the blue floral paper. I was eleven and I remember it being a very hot summer then, too, especially upstairs in our old house. I guess the apple didn’t fall far from the tree.
Just call me ‘Hot Stuff.’