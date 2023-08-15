Amy O'Leary mug 22

If you ever want to learn about sheep, goats, cows, pigs, rabbits, poultry or any animal you might find on a farm or in a backyard, just ask an FFA (Future Farmers of America) member or a 4-H participant, and they will gladly give you a lesson. That is exactly what happened to me at our very own Gem/Boise County Fair. School was in session and the topic was swine, or piggies to you and me. And boy did I learn much about pigs. Much!

A group of pigs is called a herd. Pigs are also known as hogs or swine. Male pigs of any age are called boars, and barrow if they are neutered. Female pigs are called gilts or sows. Some of the pigs that were being shown at the fair were lively!


