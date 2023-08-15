...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON MDT /11 AM PDT/
TODAY TO 9 PM MDT /8 PM PDT/ WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Hot temperatures up to 103 on Tuesday and 105 on
Wednesday.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest Idaho and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From noon MDT /11 AM PDT/ Tuesday to 9 PM MDT /8 PM
PDT/ Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
If you ever want to learn about sheep, goats, cows, pigs, rabbits, poultry or any animal you might find on a farm or in a backyard, just ask an FFA (Future Farmers of America) member or a 4-H participant, and they will gladly give you a lesson. That is exactly what happened to me at our very own Gem/Boise County Fair. School was in session and the topic was swine, or piggies to you and me. And boy did I learn much about pigs. Much!
A group of pigs is called a herd. Pigs are also known as hogs or swine. Male pigs of any age are called boars, and barrow if they are neutered. Female pigs are called gilts or sows. Some of the pigs that were being shown at the fair were lively!
Myth Buster #1: Pigs are lazy. The pigs I saw were anything but lazy. They ran, hopped, scurried, even escaped out of the showing arena. Pigs can run and can swim. Some of the feisty pigs even wanted to have a pig fight-biting and jumping on one another’s backs. And they were not quiet.
Myth Buster #2: Pigs oink. Some pigs might, but I did not hear even one clearly defined oink. I heard pigs grunting, squealing, barking, huffing and screaming. And not one of them stuttered like Porky Pig. If it is feeding time, “SOOIE” should bring your pig running.
The three hours I spent watching the pigs at the fair made me realize I didn’t know much about them, although I have uttered the phrase “You swine!” to unruly persons before (my apologies to the entire pig population), and I am fluent in Pig Latin (Es-yay!). Each foot of a pig has 4 toes.
Myth Buster #3: Piglets are cute — Grown Pigs are not. Oh contraire, my little hog warts! I saw pigs strut, posture, smile, and walk around with their snouts in the air. And some of the pigs were no stranger to having some manscaping done around their jowls. And apparently, many porkers love taking a shower.
The youngsters showed their pigs for quality and showmanship, and tended their pigs with a show whip, guiding them around the arena, keeping their eyes on the judge.
In showmanship, the judge wanted to see how well they work with their pigs; if the swine is a good walker. Speed and intensity were mentioned, and also if a pig moved elegantly around the arena (go figure!).
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Thanks! You'll start receiving
the headlines tomorrow!
And then there is the quality of the pig itself.
Myth Buster #4: All pigs are big and fat. I can attest to “pigging out” now and again, however, some pigs might not be ‘market ready’. Like a prize fighter getting ready for a fight, a pig should make weight, and the heavier the pig, the more pulled pork or bacon there will be. The judge looked at muscle mass, width of their chest, if the back is straight, size and shape of their feet, if they were square in their build, and if a pig was a slower grower. 4-Hers that I spoke with had a Duroc, a Hampshire and a Yorkshire pig, and all of them made weight.
Not only was it interesting to watch the kids with their pigs, it was also neat to see the judge in action, in the arena with them. He gave constructive critism to each pig owner before naming the champions and the top showmen.
The most I ever knew about pigs was from ‘The Three Little Pigs’ story — that hard work pays off, or that when you have bare feet, you can see the littlest piggy go ‘wee wee wee wee all the way home.’
Myth Buster #5: Pigs are, well, pigs. Not true! In fact, pigs are very clean animals. They might live in a pigsty, but they refuse to deficate where they sleep or eat if given the choice.
Myth Buster #6: Pigs sweat bullets. Nope! Pigs can’t sweat. Pigs have very few sweat glands, so they roll around and sleep in mud and swim in water to keep cool.
Myth Buster #7: Pigs are not bright. Think again, Einstein. Pigs are smarter than your dog. Fido has nothing on Miss Piggy! They have the intelligence of a human toddler and are ranked as the fifth most intelligent animal in the world! If you think you are smarter than a 5th grader, that’s fine, but try being smarter than a pig! And unlike me, they have excellent memories.
According to the Chinese zodiac calendar, this is the ‘Year of the Pig,’ and pigs are a symbol of wealth, felicity, honesty, good luck and practicality. I am so glad I saw the kids show their swine at our fair. A lot of hard work and long hours go into raising all the animals and it was wonderful to hear them tell me about their experiences. I learned some things, and this old broad was happier than a pig in mud, which I learned can be pretty happy.