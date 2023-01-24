Amy O'Leary mug 22

There is nothing like the smell of fresh paint on the walls of an old house to open my eyes. It has been a dozen years or longer since Mr. O’Leary last painted our house and it smells like HGTV would smell if someone had invented Smell-O-Vision.

We chose a crisp, fresh farmhouse white for our home. The Behr Antique White #23 paint has been covered up and a clean, blank canvas has emerged. I cannot bring myself to hang anything back up on the walls just yet because it looks so crisp and sharp and uncluttered. Oh, but if those walls could talk!


