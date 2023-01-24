There is nothing like the smell of fresh paint on the walls of an old house to open my eyes. It has been a dozen years or longer since Mr. O’Leary last painted our house and it smells like HGTV would smell if someone had invented Smell-O-Vision.
We chose a crisp, fresh farmhouse white for our home. The Behr Antique White #23 paint has been covered up and a clean, blank canvas has emerged. I cannot bring myself to hang anything back up on the walls just yet because it looks so crisp and sharp and uncluttered. Oh, but if those walls could talk!
After years of looking at the same walls, covered in the same art and wall hangings, with discoloration from a former wood stove, and enough nail holes in the walls to resemble Swiss cheese, I wonder how my vision got so blurry. After a time, I didn’t see my grandmother’s paintings or the mirrors or other treasures hanging on the walls anymore, I was so used to them literally just hanging around. A new coat of paint certainly brings out the beauty in what was there the whole time.
I love this house, with all its flaws: minimal closet space, same with wall space, could be larger, could have a few more rooms, could be brighter with more light sockets and ceiling lights, but we’ve managed to make it work for almost 18 years now.
I guess a home is where you feel your best. I enjoy coming home and being home more than I enjoy going out all the time. I’ve got Mr. O’Leary and our pets–16 furry legs with 4 tails that wag when I step into the house. I’ve got clean white walls now, but I know what the walls once were.
They were stained in places when we lit a fire in the wood burning stove, there were pin holes and tape marks in the bedrooms where PJ hung his motocross posters and Mia painted designs on her walls and hung pictures of vacations. A big nail hole in the kitchen has been filled in where the family calendars were hung over the years to mark important dates, appointments, and school activities. The dingy stairwell where my son would be defying gravity, acting like a spider monkey, scaring me as I walked up the stairs is now vibrant. To this day I always look up as I head up or downstairs. I wonder if the spiders will miss weaving their webs on those discolored walls, up in the corners and above the tall pieces of furniture.
My walls may have a new coat of fresh paint slapped on them, but I will remember the noise, the music, the loud, very loud, soft and very soft voices that used to bounce off those Antique White #23 walls. Oh, if those walls could talk!