When I was growing up, I loved looking through magazines. ‘Highlights’ was the only kid’s magazine I can remember reading when I was a kid at school.

My mother subscribed to ‘Sunset Magazine’, which always seemed to be on our living room coffee table. It was about ‘Living in the West’ with pictures of landscapes and homes, so it wasn’t my first choice as a little girl.


