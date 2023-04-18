When I was growing up, I loved looking through magazines. ‘Highlights’ was the only kid’s magazine I can remember reading when I was a kid at school.
My mother subscribed to ‘Sunset Magazine’, which always seemed to be on our living room coffee table. It was about ‘Living in the West’ with pictures of landscapes and homes, so it wasn’t my first choice as a little girl.
The magazine that was my favorite as a youngster was ‘McCall’s.’ In most every issue of ‘McCall’s’ was a Betsy McCall paper doll with a few snappy outfits to cut out and dress her up in. Cutting up pages in a magazine was new to me. I knew that it was forbidden to cut anything out of a book, but if my mother said it was okay, who was I to question her?
Later on, when I was older, with book reports to turn in, I would often cut out pictures or words from magazines to use in them. I also cut up magazines when I am making an image board. When my daughter was little, I gave her my ‘Mary Engelbreit’s Home Companion’ magazines, which also had paper dolls to cut out.
Once in a while, one of my brother’s bought a copy of ‘Mad Magazine’ (40 cents — cheap). I can remember laughing at Spy vs. Spy, the fold-in back cover that had 2 different pictures, and whatever movie or TV show was parodied. I still have a flimsy vinyl record that came in the issue that made fun of “All in the Family” entitled “Gall in the Family.”
My sister Laura had a subscription to ‘Seventeen Magazine’ in 1973. This was back when it was huge by today’s standards — a whopping 10 ½” x 14.” I would pore over those pages with glossy pictures of models wearing the latest fashions and make up. The ads were just as interesting as the photo essays to me, and I still remember the ads for Sweet Honesty perfume, Napier and Monet jewelry, Bonnie Bell beauty products and Herbal Essence Shampoo. If I wanted to get a new hairstyle, I can remember taking a magazine into the beauty salon to show the hair stylist exactly what I wanted.
Around this time, I would spend my allowance on an occasional issue of ‘Tiger Beat’ to read about Donny Osmond, the Brady Bunch and other teeny bopper stars.
Do you LOVE local news? Get Local News Headlines in your inbox daily.
Today, I am hard pressed to find a doctor’s or dentist’s office with a really great selection of magazines to read. TV’s in the waiting rooms seem to have taken their place, with a few health related magazines on the tables.
I always check the magazine section whenever I go into a thrift shop to see what relics I can find. I love looking at the ads and pictures of people of yesteryear. I remember leafing through the old copies of ‘Life’ and ‘Look’ magazines in the quiet backroom of the library where my mother worked. The photos in ‘Life’ were unlike any other photos I had ever seen. Mostly black and white, some had gritty subjects, and certainly, not everything was pleasant to look at.
Today, I mostly pick up magazines with pictures of home interiors. I am mailed the AAA Travel magazine and the AARP member magazine, because I am a card-carrying member. But magazines have gotten so costly! ‘Sunset Magazine’ is $8.99; ‘Men’s Health’ is $13.99; and ‘National Geographic’ is $14.99. And these are individual copy prices, not subscriptions.
‘The National Enquirer,’ which used to promise a story AND photo of an alien baby or an Elvis sighting costs $5.99. There are so many different types of magazines available now. If you want to mix things up, why not pick up a copy of ‘Modern Farmhouse’ for $12.99; ‘Chickens’ for $6.99; or ‘Catster’ for $5.99?
One of my most treasured possessions that I have ever cut out of a magazine is a recipe. I cut it out of a magazine in 1981. It is of a scrumptious cheesy broccoli casserole, submitted by Mrs. Flora B. Rippstein of Apple Valley, California. I have been making this dish for over 40 years. (Thank you, Flora!)
I occasionally take a picture of an interesting article to send to my daughter.
I don’t subscribe to any magazines. Although, I remember getting phone calls or even knocks on the front door from people selling magazine subscriptions. Sadly, Dick Clark or Ed McMahon have never knocked on my door to present me with a jumbo check from the Publisher’s Clearing House. That hasn’t happened, but I’m sure I saw a picture of it…. In a magazine!