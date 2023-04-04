Alex Kincaid

Last week we took a look at the impact depression can have on Seniors and a few steps that can be taken to control or deter it. This week we will look at a few more steps that have proven to be effective for some Seniors.

Staying Physically ActiveIn a third study, published by the American Journal of Physiology-Cell Physiology, researchers studied the effects of staying physically active on the minds of seniors. There has been a plethora of prior research on the connection of exercise and mental health in young adults, but limited scientific data on the senior population. Specifically, it was unknown whether muscle deterioration, which invariably accompanies aging, would prohibit seniors from achieving analogous results to that of younger study subjects when analyzing the effects of exercise on mental health.


