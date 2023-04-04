Last week we took a look at the impact depression can have on Seniors and a few steps that can be taken to control or deter it. This week we will look at a few more steps that have proven to be effective for some Seniors.
Staying Physically ActiveIn a third study, published by the American Journal of Physiology-Cell Physiology, researchers studied the effects of staying physically active on the minds of seniors. There has been a plethora of prior research on the connection of exercise and mental health in young adults, but limited scientific data on the senior population. Specifically, it was unknown whether muscle deterioration, which invariably accompanies aging, would prohibit seniors from achieving analogous results to that of younger study subjects when analyzing the effects of exercise on mental health.
The study analyzed a group of male seniors who followed a specific exercise program for 12 weeks. The patients engaged in high-intensity interval training, in conjunction with strength training sessions. The results were positive. David Allison, the lead author on the study, said “Even individuals who are already metabolically healthy — with good weight, good blood pressure, and blood sugar levels — need to prioritize regular physical activity to maintain or improve upon their mental health. We have shown such benefits are still achievable in old age and further emphasize the importance of maintaining an active lifestyle.”
While not all seniors can engage in high-intensity interval training, many seniors can start somewhere. Encourage a senior to offer dog walking services to a friend who may be ill, or to park at the far end of the parking lot at the grocery store. A senior with more physical abilities might take part in the National Seniors Games. Competitions include bowling, horseshoes, power walking, shuffleboard, softball, and more. While the 2019 games have recently passed, now is the time to start training for next year!
A recent study published by the International Journal of Behavioral Nutrition and Physical Activity found yoga to improve strength, balance, flexibility, and mental well-being. While there are a plethora of yoga variations, many seniors of all abilities have taken up chair yoga. This type of yoga has been modified so that certain yoga poses can be done while seated, making yoga more accessible for those with mobility issues. Yoga has been scientifically associated with decreasing stress hormones, alleviating anxiety, and possibly reducing inflammation. An improvement in heart health is also a benefit. It has been illustrated that test patients over age 40 who had practiced yoga for five years had lower blood pressure and pulse rate than those that didn’t practice yoga.
Resolving RegretsWhen a senior looks back on their life, what regrets do they have? How are these thoughts impacting their current emotional well-being? Having past situations where one would have preferred to act differently, or otherwise, have a different outcome to the situation, is completely normal. However, living in these pangs of guilt or remorse can be detrimental to an elder’s health. In a study of 213 lower-income older adults, regrets about career, education, and marriage were common. However, more intense regrets originated from finances, family conflict, and the problems of their children. The study found that having regrets was a significant predictor of depression in seniors.
How can a senior work towards revolving regret? Maybe the senior can obtain closure by writing a letter to someone involved in the remorseful situation. The senior may find peace by explaining that they are sorry and wished things would have worked out differently. If a senior has lost contact with a family member, it might be possible to rekindle that relationship in a healthy way.
A journal may help a senior deal with past regrets by highlighting things that the senior is thriving at in the present and how their life is interesting and full. Contemplating current feelings and events can be a reminder to live in the present.
Alternatively, the senior can make a list of things that they learned about from that regretful situation and how they have used the experience to learn and grow. Realizing that everyone makes mistakes, but it is how you respond to those mistakes and alter future decisions, is what is important.
The senior may benefit from therapy with a qualified professional, to see how their regret is impacting their life and work towards resolving those feelings. The therapist may help them answer questions like “How are past regrets effecting your actions and current relationships?”, “Have you changed for the better due to that regretful situation?”, or “Is there anything you can do now that will improve the situation or your feelings about the situation?”
Try the Mediterranean Diet
A recent study that was presented to and discussed by the American Psychiatric Association indicates that adherence to a Mediterranean diet may reduce the risk of late-life depression. The Mediterranean diet plan has been touted in America since the 1960s and has been linked to improved physical health and associated with longer life. Heart health is a big benefit of the Mediterranean diet. However, the research on the mental health benefits of the plan is fairly new.
Researchers in Greece conducted a study on participants in day-care centers for seniors. Of the participants, 64% reported medium adherence to the diet, and 34% displayed a high adherence to the diet. Although cause and effect could not be unequivocally proved, the research team ascertained that a diet low in poultry and alcohol and high in vegetables decreased the probability of developing symptoms of depression in those seniors. The authors of the study concluded, “Adherence to a Mediterranean diet may protect against the development of depressive symptoms in older age.”
What is the Mediterranean diet? It consists of fruits and vegetables, legumes, fish, whole grains, beans, herbs, nuts, and of course, olive oil. Moderate amounts of dairy and eggs are allowed. Red meat, salt, butter, and sweets are a rare allowance. And an occasional glass of red wine can be enjoyed. We’ve all hear the adage, “You are what you eat.” The Mediterranean diet may have not only physical health benefits but mental health benefits as well. If the Mediterranean diet isn’t right for the senior, then make sure whatever diet they follow is a nourishing one, in line with their healthy lifestyle.
In Summary
Everyone wants to be happy. No reasonable person desires to succumb to sadness and depression, especially at a time when one should be celebrating their life and enjoying the years they have left. While seeking professional medical advice would be a recommended first step should a senior start experiencing signs of depression, there are some things that a senior can do to deter depression possibly. This includes finding a purpose in life, connecting with specific friends or family members who bring them joy, staying physically active, and resolving their regrets. The Mediterranean diet might even do the trick! Mental and physical health are intertwined, and helping our beloved seniors stay happy and healthy benefits us all.