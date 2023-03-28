It is easy to succumb to the dark clutches of depression at any stage of life. Life is full of surprises and twists, and not all of them have a positive effect on the psyche. However, once a senior is in the grasp of depression, it is often difficult to find release. More than 6.5 million Americans aged 65 and up are affected by depression.
We will explore what depression is, what some causes are of depression in seniors, and some recent scientific research that has given insight on how seniors can take action to deter depression.
What is depression?Depression is most often characterized by being sad. But depression can be so much more than that. In fact, for many seniors with depression, sadness is not their main symptom. More prominent symptoms may include trouble sleeping, feeling irritable or tired, being confused, or having attention problems. Because of this, depression can sometimes look like Alzheimer’s disease or other health conditions. Some medications can also exacerbate the effects and length of depression.
Depression in seniors is more likely to lead to other health problems, including a heart attack. Likewise, depression can keep a senior from rehabilitating at an optimal pace. Depression can also increase the risk of suicide. The suicide rate for seniors aged 80 to 84 is nearly twice that of the overall population. Fortunately, some preventative measures can be taken to deter or prevent such gloomy depths in our later years.
What Causes Depression in Seniors?An adverse health event may sometimes be a catalyst for symptoms of depression. Nearly a quarter of seniors who experience a stroke will develop clinical depression. Seniors who have suffered vision loss are at an increased risk of reporting depressive symptoms. When a senior’s body doesn’t let them function like they used to, daily life can be disrupted and the dread of continued health problems can loom in the back of their minds. An elder might be fearful of having to enter a nursing home or otherwise rely on others for care. And of course, reflecting on the end of life can sometimes be tumultuous and frightening.
A widow/widower is also at a higher risk of depression, especially during the first year after the death of their spouse. Bereavement in folks over age 50 more than tripled the probability of depression. Losing a loved one can, understandably, be a devastating event in a senior’s life.
Medical issues, such as brain chemistry and medication side-effects, can also cause depression in seniors. Restricted blood flow may cause blood vessels to harden and cause issues with brain function. Seniors should take their health seriously and have regular visits with medical professionals and care managers. Of course, depression is a medical condition and should be evaluated by qualified medical professionals if an elder is experiencing depressive symptoms. Besides medical intervention, let’s take a look at some other tools that seniors can arm themselves with.
How Seniors Can Take Steps to Deter Depression Finding a Purpose in LifeMost people want to feel that our existence is worth something — that our presence adds something to the world. As people age, their children grow up and begin their own lives, friends and loved ones pass away, their physical bodies slow down, and many are left seeking out new goals and ways to spend their remaining time.
Depression has been shown to lead to a cognitive decline and may increase the risk for dementia. Establishing a purpose in life has a mitigating effect on depression and cognitive decline. A recent study used many factors — such as age, race, number of living siblings, and whether the participants had a significant other — to compare the rates at which the participants suffered from mental deterioration. The results were encouraging. Finding a purpose in life is shown to prevent, or at least slow, the progression of Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of cognitive degeneration. Since depression is often formed due to an adverse medical diagnosis, like Alzheimer’s disease, having a purpose in life may also curtail the resulting depressive symptoms as well.
These results are not surprising considering the positive effects on mood and drive when one has goals and tasks to accomplish. How can a senior cultivate a purpose in life? Sometimes, this will involve caring for a loved one. Maybe the senior can get more involved with grandchildren, other seniors who need care, or a charity that they are interested in. Helping others can nurture a feeling of purpose in seniors. If the senior knows that someone is counting on them or that others value the senior, this may help deter depression and cognitive decline by igniting a purpose in their life.
Other activities might include regularly scheduled visits to elementary schools to tell stories or read to the children, volunteering at an animal shelter, writing a memoir, mapping out family lineage, or generally finding something new to explore. Finding something or someone in life that brings joy and purpose to a senior is a major step towards their future well-being.
Engaging in Interpersonal-individual ActivitiesIt is no surprise that staying active, enjoying hobbies, and growing friendships have a beneficial effect on mental health. Interestingly, some activities have much more benefit than others. A study on senior health shows that elders that spend time with specific family members or friends enjoy a greater level of protection from late-life depression. Those taking part in solitary or general social group activities did not realize as significant results.
The study, published by The American Journal of Geriatric Psychiatry, explored a small test group of 48 older adults. Those seniors did not have a cognitive impairment but did have major depression. Each person received nine sessions of engage psychotherapy. Engage therapy is one that uses meaningful and rewarding activities at its core.
Seniors engaged in either solitary activities, social group activities (such as church or senior center activities), or interpersonal-individual activities (connecting with a specific friend or family member) experienced an improvement in their depression. Meaning, those that connected with a specific person that they cared about decreased their depressive symptoms.
These results are a reminder for seniors to keep in touch with those that bring them happiness. Encourage seniors to reach out to beloved family members and vice versa. A caregiver for a senior might try and reconnect the senior to loved ones who may have lost touch over the years. Maybe the caregiver can best facilitate the engagement, through aiding with transportation, communication, and scheduling. The study suggests that bonding with others has protective benefits for the minds of seniors. Perhaps the mixer or social event that a senior chooses to attend will not have significant benefits in the long-term, but the potential friendships developed there will.
Next week will look closer at more steps to deter depression.