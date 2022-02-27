I love hats. I love wearing them in all types of weather and to all occasions. My family is a hat family. Looking back through our family photos, I see that we are sporting a lid, a topper, headgear, and chapeaus more often than not. And why not? It is a form of self-expression, just like hair color or style, make up, clothes and shoes. The right hat can complete an outfit. But don’t just take my word for it.
Let’s put on our thinking caps. A hat can be a person’s trademark. Abe Lincoln, Ebenezer Scrooge, Willy Wonka and The Mad Hatter all sported top hats, as does any self-respecting magician. Sherlock Holmes did too, but he also wore a deerstalker when he was out on the moors looking for clues. Actors’ Charlie Chaplin dressed his Little Tramp character in a bowler hat, while Buster Keaton’s trademark topper was a porkpie hat. The Indiana Jones hat is a fedora, and a lighter weight, slightly broader brim version is the Panama. And no cowboy is complete without his hat, pardner.
Now, you may say that I am as mad as a hatter, but for women, it is a whole different ball game when it comes to hats. Don’t get a bee in your bonnet about it, but if you remember episodes of I Love Lucy, where Lucy, an old hat at comedy, just has to buy a new hat, and then has to hide it from Ricky. She should have passed the hat around to help pay for it. My mother told me stories of finding just the right hat in the 1940’s to go with a dress, gloves, handbag and shoes. I have some wonderful pictures of her out on the town back then donning a marvelous topper.
My grandmother, too, wore some fanciful hats in the early 1900’s through the 1960’s that I have photos of.
The queen of hats in my opinion, is the Queen of England. If Her Majesty doesn’t have more than 500 millinery masterpieces, I’ll eat my hat. Most of the Royals don hats on special occasions. And here in this country, the Kentucky Derby brings out a parade of fabulous hats.
Easter is also a time for the females to wear their bonnets. A floppy hat, a straw hat, a short-brimmed cloche, a veiled pillbox hat, a beret, a turban, even a visor or ball cap can all add a little something unique and can also help hide a bad hair day.
If you aren’t convinced that the right hat can make a statement about who you are, I will throw my hat into the ring and say, ask a Shriner wearing a Fez, Santa Claus in his red & white number, any witch in her tall pointy hat, or an explorer in his pith helmet if their hats don’t help to define them.
In closing, I hope you don’t think I should be wearing a dunce cap, but hats are an underused fashion accessory that I wish would come back in a big way. And if I see you in a hat, my hat is off to you!