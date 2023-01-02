Rob Barron

We’ve all heard of seminars along the lines of “How To Live A Stress-Free Life”. Trouble is, such an unrealistic hope promptly makes us even more stressed. Yet we all long for relief from life’s many pressures.

A friend of mine whose family was experiencing tough times admitted feeling let down by God. He said, “I’ve prayed, agonized, and claimed promises, but nothing changes. The frustrating thing is that I know God has the power to get us out of this. I’ve seen Him do it before, but this time He is silent”.


