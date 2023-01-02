We’ve all heard of seminars along the lines of “How To Live A Stress-Free Life”. Trouble is, such an unrealistic hope promptly makes us even more stressed. Yet we all long for relief from life’s many pressures.
A friend of mine whose family was experiencing tough times admitted feeling let down by God. He said, “I’ve prayed, agonized, and claimed promises, but nothing changes. The frustrating thing is that I know God has the power to get us out of this. I’ve seen Him do it before, but this time He is silent”.
In a book called Inside Out, the author emphasizes that our only hope for complete relief from hardship is to be with Jesus in Heaven. “Until then”, he says, “we either groan or pretend we don’t”. He then adds, “The experience of groaning, however, is precisely what modern day Christianity so often tries to help us escape”.
My friend was groaning and he was not pretending that he wasn’t. Like all of us, he simply wanted things to change. But the fact is, something was changing — — it was him!
The apostle Paul assured us in (2 Corinthians 4:17) that our present sufferings are lightweight and brief compared with the weighty and eternal changes they are producing in us. We groan now, but there’s glory ahead (Romans 8:18).
James reminds us in (James 1:2-4) to “count it all joy when we fall into divers temptations; Knowing this, that the trying of our faith worketh patience. But let patience have her perfect work, that you may be perfect and entire, wanting nothing”.
God often uses a setback to move us forward. The obstacles that we must face along life’s rocky way, are used by God so we might hear “Well Done” from Him someday!