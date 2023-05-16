The process of relinquishment and preparation in life can get confusing at times. Moses tried to lead the children of Israel out of Egypt, but things suddenly took a turn toward disaster. He and the Israelites ended up at the shore of the Red Sea with Pharaoh’s army hot on their heels. Pharaoh had just come from the deathbed of his firstborn and there was vengeance in his eyes and evil in his heart and violence on his mind! His pursuit of the Jewish people was relentless, and Moses knew that he was coming. The people said, “We ought to GO BACK to Egypt”. Moses said, “STAND STILL”. And then God said, “GO FORWARD”.
Sometimes we find ourselves in a similar place, don’t we? People around us will ask, “What are you doing moving in that direction? Why not go back to where you were comfortable”? Meanwhile, someone you respect may say, “Maybe you ought to just stay put for a while. Maybe the timing is just not right”. The only way to find your way among conflicting opinions is to ask this question: What does God say (in His word)?
Philippians 3:13-15 ½ --- “Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before, I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus. Let us therefore, as many as be perfect, be thus minded:”